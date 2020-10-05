'Ardab Mutiyaran' Cast: Here Are All The Main Cast Members Of This Punjabi Film

Ardab Mutiyaran was a romantic comedy-drama that released back in 2019. This Punjabi film was directed by Manav Shah and was produced by Gunbir Singh Sidhu and Manmord Sidhu Minhas. Ardab Mutiyaran was a feministic film that showcased how women can fight for their rights by themselves. The movie featured Sonam Bajwa in the lead role as a girl who stood up for herself and fought back against the discrimination she faced in society. Here is a look at the cast of Ardab Mutiyaran.

Ardab Mutiyaran cast and the characters they play

Sonam Bajwa

Sonam Bajwa is a popular Punjabi actor who has worked in multiple well-known films. In Ardab Mutiyaran, Sonam Bajwa plays the lead role of Babbu Bains. Babbu is a headstrong girl who always fights for her own rights. Moreover, she is also dominating and is not afraid of clashing heads with her superiors. She ends up falling in love with Rinku Bansal (Ajay Sarkaria).

Mehreen Pirzada

Mehreen Pirzada plays the role of Shruti Chadda in Ardab Mutiyaran. Shruti is Babbu Bains main rival and the two often argue with each other in the workplace. Shruti also loves Babbu's work partner Vicky. Just like Babbu, Shruti is also highly dominating and does not mind butting heads with those who stand against her.

Ninja

Punjabi actor Ninja plays the role of Vicky Ahuja in the movie. Vicky Ahuja is Babbu's work partner and Shruti Chadda's husband. He eventually gets pulled into Shruti and Babbu's rivalry. Vicky is also friends with Rinku and the two men are constantly trying to make peace between their wives.

Ajay Sarkaria

Ajay Sarkaria features as Rinku Bansal in Ardab Mutiyaran. Rinku instantly falls in love with Babbu as soon as he sees her. He eventually marries Babbu and befriends Vicky Ahuja. Vicky and Rinku eventually try to make peace between their wives who are rivals.

Ardab Mutiyaran released on October 18, 2019. Sandeep Saxena composed the music score for the film. B. N. Sharma, Upasana Singh, Sudesh Lehri, Rajeev Mehra, and Navneet Nishan also featured in supporting roles.

