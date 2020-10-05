Shireen Mirza Shares Update After Testing COVID Positive, Says 'getting Much Better'

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame actress Shireen Mirza, has been tested positive for Covid-19. The actress shared a series of videos on her Instagram story and informed that she has been receiving texts and DM’s on social media from fans inquiring about her health. The actress reportedly tested positive on September 27 and is currently in her hometown, Jaipur.

Shireen Mirza tests COVID positive

The actress shared a video on her Instagram story while flaunting her fashion game and gave her health updates. In the caption, the actress thanked her fans for pouring their love and wishes for the speedy recovery. In the caption, she wrote, “You guys have filled my DM with so much love and good wishes, my phone hasn’t stopped ringing. Thank you for showing so much concern and for all your recovery wishes. I am getting better and stronger each day. /Thanks for always supporting and for your duas every day. Forever grateful.” She also wrote, “#COVIDMADEMESTRONGER.”

Read: Remember 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein' Actor Ruhi Bhalla? Take A Look At How She Looks Now

Read: Divyanka Tripathi & Karan Patel To Team Up For New Project After 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'

Shireen, in a press statement, said she tested positive a week ago and is now on the path to recovery. “I’m at a recovery stage as of now. I’m doing absolutely fine otherwise.” The actor further said that her quarantine period has made her realize the power she has to contribute to making this world a kinder place to inhabit. “While being quarantined I realize I have a chance to do something extraordinary to change the world and create a world full of love. A world where we are kind to each other.”

Shireen Mirza was seen portraying the role of Simran "Simmi" Bhalla Khurana in Ye Hai Mohabbatein which also starred actress Divyanka Tripathi and heartthrob Karan Patel in the lead role. Apart from this, the actress was also seen in the web series Dharamkshetra.

Read: Did You Know Divyanka Tripathi Won More Than 10 Awards For 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'?

Read: 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Krishna Mukherjee's Birthday: TV Stars Extend Heartfelt Wishes

(Image credit: Shreen Mirza/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.