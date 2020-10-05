'Super Singer' Aajeedh Has Impressive Songs And TV Shows To His Credit, See Details

Aajeedh Khalique is one of the popular singers in the Tamil entertainment industry. He rose to fame after winning the reality TV show Super Singer Junior season 3 in 2012. The singer is now back into the headlines as he is all set to be a part of Bigg Boss 4 Tamil which will be hosted by veteran actor Kamal Haasan. Ahead of Aajeedh in Bigg Boss 4 Tamil, a lot of people have been wondering about Aajeedh’s songs, Aajeedh’s net worth, Aajeedh age, etc. For all the curious people, here is everything you need to know about Super Singer Aajeedh.

Super Singer Aajeedh's background

According to a report by Dreshare, Aajeedh was born on March 19, 1998. He hails from a middle-class family in Tamil Nadu. He started singing from a very early age. Aajeedh's age is 22 years old. His such interest in singing made him a successful musician in the entertainment industry. Aajeedh is currently single and has never been spotted with any girl in the past. He is known for his dedication to his music and was never involved in any controversy. He started singing in his school functions and since then he has made a name for himself as a singer.

Aajeedh's songs and career details

Aajeedh Khalique first appeared in the Star Vijaya network’s Super Singer Junior 3. The singing reality show for kids polished up his singing talent and he emerged as the winner of the season. After winning the title in 2012, Super Singer Aajeedh became a household name. Because of his such singing talent, he became a part of Tamil movie industry as a playback singer. He lent his voice for three songs in the 2014 movie Poovarasam Peepee.

He sang several popular songs like Enakkondrum Vaanveli, Thikki Thenurudhu, KO KO KO and Angry Birds since then. He is also a very popular singer on social media platforms. After singing for various movies, the singer had disappeared from the entertainment industry and was performing at the local shows. He is now back on screen with Big Boss 4 Tamil.

Aajeedh's net worth

According to the report by Dreshare, Aajeedh’s net worth is around ₹1 crore. The primary source of his income is singing in shows, concerts and other projects like playback singing in movies. The report also mentioned that he lives in a lavish apartment in Chennai.

Aajeedh in Bigg Boss 4 Tamil

Aajeedh is all set to feature in the Bigg Boss Tamil season 4. Megastar Kamal Haasan recently introduced the 16 contestants on the show. The fans of Super Singer Aajeedh are rooting for him on the show. The list of contestants includes several big names in the Tamil entertainment industry like Aajeedh, Balaji Murugadoss among others.

