'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Spoiler: Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma's Last Scene Details Out

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Rhea Sharma and Shaheer Sheikh is coming to an end after being aired for over a year now. The drama show screened its first episode in March 2019, and now the producers have revealed that the show is coming to an end as they are unable to revive its TRP post lockdown. A source recently informs Pinkvilla that the cast of the daily soap will be shooting for their last scene on October 11, 2020.

The source confirmed that the last day was different for the cast members, as most of the cast members would shoot on October 10, and a few others would shoot on October 11. The source added that on October 11, Shaheer and Rhea will have their last scene. The source also revealed that the producers planned to end the show on a positive note with MishBir becoming parents. This is sure going to leave fans happy.

A source had also earlier disclosed to the portal that the makers are already preparing season 2 which would release next year. However, there has not been any confirmation on the same. The actors from the show have garnered heaps of praise and immense love from fans and viewers for their acting skills and storyline.

Also read | 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Ruslaan Mumtaz Shares A Pic, Has No Clue Rasode Mein Kaun Tha

'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' cast

The spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, was produced by Rajan Shahi. The main cast of the show included Rhea Sharma, who played the role of Mishti Rajvansh and Shaheer Sheikh, who played the role of Abir Rajvansh. Other cast members from the show included Kaveri Priyam, Ritvik Arora, Avinash Mishra, Rupal Patel, Chaitrali Gupte, Lata Sabharwal, Sanjeev Seth, Sanjeev Jogtiyani, Deepak Ghewala, Sangeeta Kapure, Pooja Joshi and Soniya Kaur in pivotal roles.

Also read | 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' To Go Off Air; Angry Netizens Demand An Extension

Mishti and Abir scenes

Actors Rhea Sharma and Shaheer Sheik play the characters Mishti and Abir on the show. They're one of the most-loved couples on Indian television. The pair has many caring and cute moments on the show, making them a favourite viewer. Take a peek at some of some on-screen moments of the duo below.

Also read | 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Cast Bonds Over "family" Pic Shared By Avinash Mishra

Also read | 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Fans Demand Extension Of The Show After 10 Days Of Protest

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.