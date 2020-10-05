Everything You Need To Know About Indian Idol Star Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya of Indian Idol fame is a part of the Bigg Boss house this season. The singer has been a part of the entertainment industry since his Indian Idol days. Read on to know more about the singer and what has he been up to all these years.

Also Read: Gia Manek And Rahul Vaidya To Be Among 'Bigg Boss 14' Contestants?

Who is Rahul Vaidya? Here's all you need to know

Bigg Boss season 14 has officially begun airing since last Saturday, October 3rd. Salman Khan hosted the premiere night like always as he welcomed the contestants to the house, this time without any live audiences because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The episode also saw ex-winners Gauhar Khan, Hina Khan, and Sidharth Shukla who gave the new entrants challenges before they entered the house.

Rahul Vaidya was a part of the very first season of Indian Idol. He has been a known face since then. He became the second runner up alongside Abhijit Sawant, who was the winner. Rahul Vaidya was born in Mumbai, on September 23, 1987. He did his graduation from Mithibai College.

Rahul studied music under his guru Himanshu Manocha. He had taken part in various child talent competitions until his Indian Idol stint. 8 months post Indian Idol, the singer released his debut album Tera Intezar. The music for this was scored by Sajid Wajid. Rahul has also sung alongside Shreya Ghoshal for the song God Promise Dil Bola in the movie Shaadi No.1.

Also Read: Rahul Vaidya's Net Worth: Check Out How Well Off The Ex-Indian Idol Contestant Is Today

Rahul has given playback for a number of Bollywood flicks including Krazzy 4, Jigyaasa, and Hot Money. He won the reality singing show on Star Plus called Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar. Vaidya has also hosted the shows Jhoom India on Sahara and the dance show Aaja Mahi Vay. Rahul Vaidya sang an unplugged version of Race 2 song Be Intehaan, which garnered massive attention.

The singer in 2017 was rumoured to be dating Alka Yagnik's daughter Syesha Kapoor. He later debunked the rumours and said they were just good friends. At the time, he was said to be in a relationship with actor Disha Parmar. However, he has denied this as well on several occasions.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Updates: Paras Chhabra And Mahira Sharma To Enter The House Again?

Also Read: 'Bigg Boss 14': Kumar Sanu's Son Jaan Kumar Sanu Confirmed As A Contestant

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.