Are Ram Charan And Vamsi Paidipally Planning To Work Together After The 2014 Hit 'Yevadu'?

Pictures of a meeting between actor Ram Charan and director Vamsi Paidipally have lately been doing the rounds on social media. The pictures have triggered speculation about the possibility of the two artists working together in the near future. Previously, the actor-director duo had delivered the film Yevadu, which was received extremely well by the audience.

Ram Charan and Vamsi Paidipally collaborating?

According to a report by a leading entertainment daily, director Vamsi Paidipally and actor Ram Charan recently met and the pictures of this meet have been getting the fans excited. The report says that the two south Indian artists met to discuss the possibility of working together but the meeting was far from complete as nothing was fixed in it. The actor-director duo is yet to fix a specific idea, according to which they can team up and deliver a film. There have also been reports about them trying to create a coming-of-age-film that the masses can enjoy. A source close to the duo told the entertainment daily that the possibilities are still being worked out as to what genre can be worked on. They also revealed that actor Ram Charan is inclining more towards making an action entertainer which will keep the audience hooked.

Ram Charan has also been waiting to work on the film Acharya, which will also star his father, Chiranjeevi. One of the two female leads has been fixed as Kajal Agarwal and another one are yet to be finalised. There have also been rumours about Kiara Advani being considered for the role.

About Yevadu

Yevadu is an action thriller film released in the year 2014. The plot of this film revolves around a man who gets a face transplant done after going through an accident. The love of his life is murdered and with his new face, the young man sets out to seek revenge from everyone who is responsible for the murder. Yevadu has been directed by Vamsi Paidipally, who has also contributed to the story of the film. This film stars leading south actors like Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Shruti Haasan, Kajal Agarwal, and Amy Jackson in pivotal roles. The film was a huge hit amongst the audience for its engaging story and much-loved star cast.

