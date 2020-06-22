Chiranjeevi's Father's Day Post Shows A Glimpse Of Ram Charan's Cute Childhood

Chiranjeevi has been a very important part of the South Indian film industry for several decades now. He is one of the most loved actors and has had immense success in his careers like 2002s Indra and 2019s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. He has been active on social media and has a huge fan following. He recently gave a gift to his fans in the form of a post on Father's Day.

Chiranjeevi's Father's Day post

On June 21, Chiranjeevi took to his Instagram and shared a monochrome picture of his father and his son Ram Charan. In this picture, we can see Chiranjeevi's father, Konidela Venkat Rao in a light shade shirt while sporting glares and holding young Ram Charan in his hands.

Ram Charan is seen in adorning a striped outfit. In the caption of the picture, he wrote, "Chirutha with my charming Dad." After this, he wrote a Telugu sentence which reads "మా నాన్న నవ్వు ...నా బిడ్డ చిరునవ్వు...రెండు నాకు చాలా ఇష్టం". This roughly translates to "I am very fond of my fathers and my sons smile". Then end the post by writing "#happyfathersday". Take a look at the post here.

The mention of Chirutha in the post refers to the title of the film in which Ram Charan made his debut in the film industry. The film Chirutha was helmed by Puri Jagannadh. This film also was Neha Sharma's debut in Telugu film industry too.

On the work front

Chiranjeevi is currently waiting for his film Telugu film Acharya to get a release date. In this film, Chiranjeevi is rumoured to be seen as a double role. This film will be directed by Koratala Siva.

The story of this film is about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who is fighting those who are embezzling the funds and donations from a temple. The cinematography of the film had been done by Tirru and Sreekar Prasad will be editing the film. In addition to this Suresh Selvarajan has handled the production design of this film.

Trisha Krishnan was signed as the leading lady for Acharya. But she left the project over creative differences with the makers of the film. She was then replaced by Kajal Aggarwal, however recent reports suggest that she also will not be seen in the film. It was also reported that it is due to date issues with one of her Tamil projects.

Chiranjeevi will also be seen in the Telugu remake of the hit Malayalam film Lucifer soon. Sujeeth of Saaho will be seen as the director of the project. This film is expected to begin shooting later this year. It was recently also confirmed that Sujeeth has started working on the script.

