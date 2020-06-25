Will Ram Charan Resume Shooting For 'Acharya' First Or 'RRR'? Details Here

Director Koratala Siva, who has roped in Chiranjeevi for his upcoming film, Acharya, is eagerly waiting to resume shooting when things get back to normalcy. However, as per the latest report of a news daily, Koratala Siva's original plan may change as Ram Charan's first priority will be RRR. A source close to the news daily revealed that Ram Charan would first work on RRR. However, it is left up to Chiranjeevi if he would want to wait until Ram Charan completes RRR, added the source.

Moreover, the report further stated that, as Ram Charan is doing RRR with S.S Rajamouli, the latter had agreed to give a month's time to Ram to work with Chiranjeevi on Acharya before the lockdown. But now, Chiranjeevi is expected to discuss the situation with Koratala Siva soon about Ram Charan's part in the film, and the duo will make a decision, added the report.

Earlier, director Koratala Siva had revealed that there are chances of Acharya, starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, getting pushed to next year, after the shooting of the movie was put to a halt due to the pandemic. And now, with the news of Ram Charan's decision to work on RRR first, it is speculated that there might be a few more changes that would be made with regards to the making of the film.

Acharya stars Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead. Certain reports which floated earlier had stated that Kajal Aggarwal would not be a part of the upcomer. However, Kajal's manager spoke to an entertainment portal and divulged that she is still a part of Acharya.

About Acharya

After the triumph of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Chiranjeevi's collaboration with Koratala Siva for his 152nd film has created quite a buzz among moviegoers. As per reports, Chiranjeevi is likely to play dual roles as Govind and Acharya in the movie. The film is touted to be a socio-political actioner. Reports also have it that the film's storyline revolves around a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer and that Sonu Sood has also been roped in for a pivotal role.

