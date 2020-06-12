''Artemis Fowl's" Cast's Net Worth Is Proof That Fantasies Do Come True

Artemis Fowl is a science fantasy adventure film based on a book of the same title by Eoin Colfer. The movie has been garnering appreciation from fans and critics alike. Read on to know the net worth of the cast of the film.

Ferdia Shaw as Artemis Fowl

Ferdia Shaw is an actor from Dublin, Ireland and in the movie, he has played the titular role of Artemis Fowl. According to leading media portals, this is his first movie. The actor has been highly appreciated for his performance in the movie.

According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is under observation. A leading media portal stated that the actor charged a fee between $26k to $30K for this movie. This is around Rs 20 lakh to Rs 22.75 lakh. Reportedly, ever since the movie release, he has been getting various brand commercials.

Read Also | Disney To Release Its Big-budget Film 'Artemis Fowl' On Disney Plus

Judi Dench

Judi Dench is a popular actor in the film industry. She played the role of Commander Root in the movie Artemis Fowl. Other than that, she has been seen in movies like Skyfall, Victoria & Abdul, Cats, Philomena among others. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is around $ 600 million.

Read Also | Read Artemis Fowl At 10, Working With Kenneth Branagh Thrilling: Lara McDonnel Pre Release

Lara McDonnel as Holly Short

Lara McDonnel is an actor who has starred in movies like The Delinquent Season, Love, Rosie, To Walk Invisible apart from Artemis Fowl. In Artemis Fowl, the actor portrayed the character of Holly Short who was a humorous, sarcastic and passionate character. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is around Rs 20 lakh.

Read Also | Vidya Balan's Net Worth As She Completes 15 Years In The Film Industry

Josh Gad as Mulch Diggums

Josh Gad is a popular actor in the film industry and has been seen in movies like A Dog’s Purpose, Pixels, The Wedding Ringer, and Marshall, among others. The actor portrayed the role of Mulch Diggums in Artemis Fowl. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is $12 million.

Read Also | Artemis Fowl Review: Branaugh’s Genius Disappoints With Its Mainstream Magic Repertoire

Collin Farrel

Collin Farrel is an Irish actor and has portrayed the character of Artemis Fowl Sr in the movie. The actor has also been seen in movies like The Gentlemen, The Lobster, Total Recall, and Alexander. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is around $30 million.

Nonso Anozie as Domovoi Butler

Nonso Anozie portrayed the character of Domovoi Butler in this movie. He has also been seen in movies like The Grey, Jack Ryan, Ender’s Game, and Pan among others. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is around Rs 70 Lakh.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

Image Credits: Artemis Fowl Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.