Arun Vijay Shares His New Look; Fans Compare Him To Hugh Jackman's 'Wolverine'

Arun Vijay recently shared his new look with his fans. As soon as the actor shared the picture, the actor’s hair and beard style was compared with Marvel comics character Wolverine, which was prominently portrayed by Hugh Jackman on-screen. Arun is seen in this look for the first time.

Arun Vijay compared to Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine

Arun Vijay posted his new-look picture on his social media handles. The actor is seen with messy hair and a trimmed beard. It is a black and white mirror selfie. He mentioned about staying positive and to keep moving ahead in life. Check out his photo below.

Arun Vijay’s new look caught the eyes of his followers. Many started to compare him with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in the X-Men film franchise. They shared a picture of Jackman as Wolverine, comparing the two. A user called Arun an “Indian version” of the X-Men character. Another user tweeted that he can totally pull of the Logan look. Take a look at a few reactions on Arun Vijay’s photo.

Look like wolverine....👌 — திசைமாற்றான் (@im_dgk) August 25, 2020

X-men.. Indian version !!! — Social animal 《》》》¡! (@YDS9) August 25, 2020

Wolverine....😍 Suits you brother — Gullyboy SG (@ByHaul) August 25, 2020

getting those Hugh Jackman vibes..🔥🔥 — Venkzz (@itzz_venkzz) August 25, 2020

Wow sir you like my favourite character Wolverine. pic.twitter.com/y9XZrZsQtT — Aswath (@mdaswathali) August 25, 2020

Wolverine!!! You soo totally can pull off Logan look anna 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 — Shivadas Menon (@Mysiege) August 25, 2020

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine

Hugh Jackman portrayed Logan / Wolverine for around 17-years on the big-screen and rose to fame with his performances, which also received acclaim from the audiences worldwide. The actor first played the character in 2000 released X-Men, marking the debut of mutants in theatres. He went to essay the role in X2 (2003), X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) and The Wolverine (2013).

Jackman bid farewell to Wolverine in James Mangold’s Logan (2017). He is among the very few stars who have kept on playing a singular character for a long time. Even after depicting the mutant for such a long period, Hugh Jackman was never seen wearing a comic accurate Wolverine, although it was teased in The Wolverine.

Arun Vijay was last seen on the big screen in Mafia: Chapter 1. He played a dual role in the action crime film directed by Karthick Naren. The movie also features Prasanna, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Thaliavasal Vijay, Bharath Reddy and others. It received mix reviews from the audiences and performed well at the box office.

Arun Vijay has a number of interesting upcoming ventures. It includes action film Vaa Deal, which is opting for a direct digital release. Agni Siragugal, Boxer, Sinam and Zindabad are among his other forthcoming movies.

