Arvind Joshi's Bio: All You Need To Know About Sharman Joshi's Father & Late Theatre Actor

The beloved father of 3 Idiots star Sharman Joshi and prolific Gujarati actor, Arvind Joshi left for his heavenly abode today, i.e. January 29, 2021. The 84-year-old breathed his last at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital and was reportedly struggling with age-related ailments. Soon after the heartbreaking news of Arvind Joshi's death, actor Paresh Rawal was among the first to mourn the loss.

Rawal took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Irreparable loss to Indian theatre; with grief, we say goodbye to the noted actor Shri Arvind Joshi. A stalwart, a versatile actor, an accomplished thespian, are the words that come to mind when I think of his performances. My condolences to @TheShermanJoshi & family.AUM SHANTI".

Veteran and respected actor-director of Gujarati theatre, Arvind Joshi, passes away. Condolences to son Sharman Joshi, daughter Mansi Joshi Roy, and entire family. pic.twitter.com/GrMgbEjqaS — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) January 29, 2021

All you need to know about Sharman Joshi's father 'Arvind Joshi'

Late Arvind Joshi was the brother of Gujarati theatre and film actor Pravin Joshi and the father of Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi and sister Manasi Joshi Roy. He was the brother-in-law of prolific film and television actor Sarita Joshi and uncle to television actors Ketki Dave, Poonam Joshi and Purbi Joshi. Furthermore, Arvind was the father-in-law of Kaabil actor Rohit Roy. He was also related to Prem Chopra as the latter's daughter Prerna Chopra is Sharman Joshi's wife.

On the career front, Arvind Joshi has acted in a number of hit Gujarati films. Some of his well-known Gujarati films include Takda Chhaya, Mendi Rang Lagyo and Govaliyo to name a few. However, he was widely popular for his contribution to Gujarati theatre as an actor as well as a director. He worked as a theatre artist for around a decade before he set foot into the Hindi film industry.

The 84-year-old had marked his debut in Bollywood with Vinay Shukla's 1999 film Godmother, opposite Shabana Azmi in the lead role. The late actor had also played supporting roles in films such as Sholay, Ittefaq, Apmaan Ki Aag, Naam, and Thikana to name a few. In addition to that, he has also appeared in a couple of Hindi television shows as well.

