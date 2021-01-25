Sunainaa Is 'unable To Process' As 'Krav Maga' Sreeram Passes Away

South Indian actor Sunainaa has paid a special tribute to late actor Sreeram. The Krav Maga expert reportedly died at the age of 60 due to an accident in his house. Tamil actor Sunainaa took to social media and talked about Krav Maga Sreeram in a special post. Find out more details about this story below.

Sunainaa pays special tribute to Sreeram

2020 was a terrible year for the global entertainment industry. Apart from the staggering death toll due to the pandemic, the industry lost several prominent actors and technicians. As January 2021 is coming to an end, the industry has suffered another tragic loss. On January 23, 2021, martial arts teacher and actor Krav Maga Sreeram passed away.

Sreeram’s death shocked many people from the industry. The moment the news of Krav Maga Sreeram’s passing, people poured in their condolences to the actor’s family. Tamil actor Sunainaa also seemed shocked by Sreeram’s death. The Sillu Karuppatti actor took to Instagram and share a few pictures of the late actor and Krav Maga expert.

Along with the pictures, Sunainaa wrote, “Sreeram sir” and added a broken heart emoji. She continued and wrote, “Unable to process. His energy, his positive aura and his heartwarming smile…all will be missed. Gone too soon”. Many fans who shared the same emotion as Sunainaa commented on this post. Take a look at Sunainaa’s sentimental post for late Krav Maga Sreeram and the fan reactions on this post.

Krav Maga Sreeram’s death

Krav Maga Sreeram passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at the age of 60. According to The News Minute’s report, the South Indian actor was at his house in Chennai and fell down due to a mishap and suffered some injuries. Krav Maga Sreeram was not a new face in the industry and has been training people in the world-famous Israeli Krav Maga for years. According to the same report, Sreeram had also trained Amala Paul and Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap.

