Arya All Set To Join Shoot Of 'Aranmanai 3'; Shares Pictures From Chennai Metro

Actor Arya is all set to be a part of the shoots of Aranmanai 3, which have just begun. The actor took to his Twitter handle yesterday on November 17, 2020, as he shared pictures from the Chennai Metro and stations and also appreciated how clean and sanitized the metro of the city is. Take a look at the tweet:

Arya begins filming for Aranmanai 3

Actor Arya took to his Twitter, on November 17, 2020, as he shared that he is starting to film for the movie Aranmanai 3. The actor said that he was travelling for the first time since COVID-19 and as he took the Chennai Metro, he also appreciated how well maintained and sanitized the city metro was. Along with the tweet, he shared a set of pictures from inside the metro and the station.

In his tweet, he wrote, “Travel mode for the first time after Covid Flexed followed by the hashtags #MaskOn #ChennaiMetro safe and well sanitised, along with which he put the clapping hands' emoji. Shoot time #Aranmanai3 @khushsundar.''

Fans' reactions:

Well done sir 👍ALL THE BEST SIR👍 — MASTER PRASANNA (@SarkarPrasanna1) November 17, 2020

waiting for A3 teaser , bossey 🤗 — its_me_மனிதன் (@itsmehuman2610) November 17, 2020

More about Aranmanai 3

Aranmanai, which translates to Palace, is a horror-comedy film series, helmed by Sundar C., and the films it consists of so far are Aranmanai part 1 in 2014, followed by Aranmanai 2 in 2016. The third instalment is called Aranmanai 3 and is in the pre-production process. The first two films had Hansika Motwani, Kovai Sarala, Manobala, and Chithra Lakshmanan.

Aranmanai's plot revolves around a family that returns to their hometown to sell off their ancestral palace where the whole family experiences some supernatural events and Ravi, who is a relative of the family, takes it upon himself to find out the truth. The second instalment is not connected with the first.

Aranmanai 2 revolves around the visit of Murali to his ancestral home along with his fiancée after his father ends up in a coma due to mysterious circumstances. The plot further sees his life taking a turn as the dark secrets of his family start to unfold. Both the initial movies were also directed by Sundar C, who will also be directing the third instalment.

