'Kundali Bhagya' Actors Shraddha Arya & Anjum Fakih Take Short Break From Work

On-screen sisters from the show Kundali Bhagya, Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih have taken a short break from their busy schedules. The two popular actors play the characters of Arora sisters on the show. Shraddha Arya shared pictures with her on-screen sister Anjum Fakih as they clicked some blurry pictures from their 'vacation time' together.

Shraddha Arya shares pictures from vacation

Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih shared quirky pictures from the location where they were unwinding. Surrounded by greenery, the two celebrities were seen in casual quirky outfits. Shraddha Arya wore a quirky print jumpsuit and paired it with a denim jacket. Anjum Fakih, on the other hand, wore a black t-shirt and printed pants and threw a sweater to complete her look. Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih share a great bond on screen, but it seems the two are pretty close in real life too. Shraddha Arya wrote in the caption that the pictures were taken between their ‘Us’ time, followed by the hashtag PreetaKiSrishti.

Anjum Fakih and Shraddha Arya's fans on Instagram flooded the comment section praising the two actors. Many left heart and love emojis under the picture, sending love virtually to the two stars. Anjum Fakih also commented under Shraddha Arya's picture, complimenting her for her gorgeous looks. Shraddha Arya also shared a bunch of goofy videos on her Instagram story as they danced to the tunes of the song 'Burj Khalifa'.

'Kundali Bhagya' cast

Shraddha Arya plays the character of Preeta Arora in the show while Anjum Fakih plays the character of Srishti Arora. The show also stars Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead role, opposite Shraddha Arya. The show Kundali Bhagya follows the love story of Karan Luthra and Preeta Arora who are destined to be together but several circumstances and people try to separate them.

