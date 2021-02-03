As 'Maanadu' Teaser Releases, Prithviraj Sukumaran Expresses Excitement For Simbu Starrer

Popular Tamil actor Simbu’s film Maanadu has been creating excitement amongst his fans ever since the film was announced. This upcoming film marks the first collaboration of Venkat Prabhu and actor Simbu. The first look and the teaser of the film have already released, making fans eager to know the film’s release. Amongst several stars who released the first look of the film was actor Prithviraj. He not only shared the teaser of the film but also wished his brother Silambarasan TR, on his birthday.

Maanadu teaser released by Prithviraj

Prithviraj released the interesting first look of Maanadu and announced that the teaser released. He also wrote that he will be looking forward to the film's release. He wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday brother #STR! Here is the super interesting teaser of #Maanaadu! #Rewind #റിവൈൻഡ്, All the best to @silambarasantrofficial @iam_sjsuryah,@venkat_prabhu, @kalyanipriyadarshan @vasukibhaskar @thisisysr @sureshkamatchi"(sic).

Maanadu cast

Maanadu cast includes actors Silambarasan and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles. Actor S.J Suryah will be seen as an antagonist in the film. The supporting cast of Maanadu stars actors Bharathiraja, S.A Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran, and Premgi Amaren in supporting roles. Simbu will be seen portraying a Muslim character named Abdul Khaaliq, in the film Maanadu. Kalyani Priyadarshan will also be seen as an antagonist with SJ Suryah.

Maanadu Plot

Maanadu teaser released in rewind version. It also revealed that the film is based on time as the words ‘Time Does Not Wait For Anyone’ displays in bold, on the screen. Maanadu plot revolves around the tale of money and muscle power. It will also follow the story of how these two things can get a person to the top political chair. The film’s teaser revealed that the audience can expect a lot of action and drama in the film, which will make them sit on the edge of their seats. On the technical front, Richard Nathan is the cinematographer while Praveen will handle the edits of the film. Yuvan Shankar Raja will be composing the music for the film. Venkath Prabhu and Yuvan Shankar have collaborated on several films prior to this.

