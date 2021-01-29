Prithviraj Shares Clip Of His Dog Zorro 'speaking', Calls Him A 'beautiful Boy'

South superstar Prithviraj recently shared an adorable video of his four-legged friend, Zorro. On Jan 28, the actor took to his Instagram handle and reposted wife Supriya Menon's post, wherein the latter can be seen asking their dog, Zorro, to speak in a video. Sharing the 'pawdorable' video on social media, Supriya wrote, "My beautiful boy! #Zorro".

Prithviraj's dog 'speaks'

The above Instagram video was originally shared by Supriya Menon. In this video, Supriya asks Zorro to speak and the latter barks at her. She then calls him a 'good boy' and treats him with dog food. Fans and followers found this video adorable and have been sending love to Zorro in the comment section.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Prithviraj were quick to share their responses on Instagram. Several fans dropped hearts in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Such a cutie", while another added, "Yes we speak with them, the language of pure love". A fan commented, "*à´²àµ† à´¨à´¾à´¯ :- à´Žà´¨à´¿à´•àµà´•àµ à´¸à´‚à´¸à´¾à´°à´¿à´šàµà´šà´¾àµ½ à´®à´¾à´¤àµà´°à´®à´¾à´¯à´¿à´°àµà´¨àµà´¨àµ à´’à´°àµ à´•à´·àµà´£à´‚ à´¬à´¿à´¸àµà´•àµà´•à´±àµà´±àµ à´•à´¿à´Ÿàµà´Ÿà´¿à´¯à´¿à´°àµà´¨àµà´¨à´¤àµ" (* I only got a piece of biscuit when I spoke). Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image credit - Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram comment section

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Prithviraj has been quite active on Instagram. Recently, the actor shared an unseen picture with actor Tovino Thomas. On Jan 28, Sukumaran took to his Instagram handle and posted a pic with Thomas, wherein they were seen hitting the gym together. Fans went gaga over and picture and bombarded the comment section.

In this Instagram picture, Prithviraj stunned in a black sando and paired it with green gym pants. He also sported a pair of brown coloured shoes. On the other hand, Tovino Thomas wore a blue sando and grey shorts. His shoe matched his pants. Sharing this unseen picture on social media, Prithviraj wrote, "Zayed Masood and Jathin Ramdas hit the gym together! @tovinothomas". Take a look at Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram post.

