Did You Know Prithviraj Sukumaran Plays Narrator In Films Like 'Kanal', 'Mohanlal' & More?

Prithviraj Sukumaran is known for being a playback singer, director, producer and director. What may not be too widely known is the fact that the actor has also been the narrator in quite a few movies. Let’s have a look at the movies Sukumaran has been in as a Narrator. The list includes Manjadikuru, Kanal and more.

Movies Prithviraj Sukumaran has narrated in

Manjadikuru

Manjadikuru is a film by Anjali Menon. It is a coming of age story of a young boy named Vicky, played by Sidharth. Prithviraj Sukumaran voices the part of an older Vicky who has returned to his grandfather’s village years after the funeral of his grandfather, around which most of the movie revolves. This was the first movie in which Prithviraj Sukumaran played the part of a narrator.

Oru Second Class Yathra

Directed by Jexson Antony and Rejis Anthony, Sukumaran acts as the narrator in this film about two police constables, Sreejith Ravi and Joju George, who are constantly at odds with each other. This was the debut film of directors Jexon and Rejis. Sukumaran is not seen in the film at any point. Only his voice is heard.

Kanal

In yet another 2015 release, Sukumaran is seen playing the part of the narrator. The revenge-thriller is set in the United Arab Emirates, during the recession. It is directed by M. Padmakumar and produced by Abraham Mathew. The film traces the lives of four people who are navigating through the ups and downs of life caused by the recession.

Mohanlal

The Malayalam comedy traces the life and events of a couple, Sethumadhavan and Meenukutty. Meenukutty who is obsessed with actor Mohanlal often puts her husband in awkward situations because of her obsession. Sukumaran once again is not seen in the film but is credited for his voice-over.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s movies have always managed to make a buzz, be it in Tamil, Telegu or any other language. But Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam movies are what fans really love. He has proved himself to be a complete all-rounder who is good at all that he does. Whether it is acting, playback singing, directing or even narration, the multi-faceted actor has donned many hats.

