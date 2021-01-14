Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' Takes Indian Box Office By Storm; Check Day 1 Collections

Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Master sees the two celebrated actors share screen space for the first time, has made it to the brick-and-mortal silver screens across India. The feature presentation sees Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the characters of a professor and an outlaw, respectively.

Master movie rating on IMDb, as of this writing, stands at 8.0. The first sets of data in connection to Master Box Office Collection have made it to the internet. Judging by the figures that have been posted by the likes of FilmiBeat and the rest, one can say that moviegoers have clearly missed watching entertainers like Master in a physical cinema hall as the Master Box Office Collection for day 1 stand at nearly Rs 40 crores, which effectively puts Master in the list of films that have had the highest openings ever in the history of Indian Cinema. The figures that one can see below have been sourced from FilmiBeat.

State-wise break down of Master Collection at the box office:

Tamil Nadu: Rs 23 Crores

Karnataka: Rs 3 Crores

Kerala: Rs 3 Crores

Andra Pradesh & Telangana: Rs 4.5 Crores

Rest of India: Rs 1.5 Crores

Rest of World: Rs 4 Crores

Master Day 1 BO: Rs 39 Crores

About Master:

As per IMDb, Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupati's Master is the story of an alcohol-loving college educationalist who, upon being transferred to a juvenile school, learns about a gangster who has been using the children of the school in question for the purpose of realising his nefarious agendas. The feature presentation is the first film sees Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi sharing the same frame. Master opened in theatres on the 13th of January to majorly positive reviews. The film has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Xavier Britto.

Master Cast:

Master cast members are the likes of Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupati. The film's leading lady is Beyond The Clouds star Malavika Mohanan. Supporting cast members include the likes of Andrea Jeremiah, Gouri Kishan and Antony Varghese to name a few. The feature film sees a vast number of supporting actors, who could either be seen playing students or faculty members in the presentation.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

