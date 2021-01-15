Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' Co-star Malavika Mohanan Shares Candid Pic With Him, See Here

Thalapathy Vijay's Master released recently, on January 13, 2021, and his fans declared it a blockbuster on Twitter. The film had Lokesh Kanagaraj at its helm and the Master cast included Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist, and Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in supporting roles. The female lead of the action-thriller, Malavika Mohanan took to her Instagram to share a candid picture with her co-actor Thalapathy Vijay on the day of their film's release. Read on to know more about Malavika Mohanan's Instagram post.

Malavika Mohanan and Thalapathy Vijay's candid picture

Actor Malavika Mohanan, who portrays the role of the leading lady in Thalapathy Vijay's Master, took to Instagram and shared a candid picture with her Master co-star on the day of the film's release, January 13, 2021. In the picture shared by Mohanan, the actors can be seen smiling, while being totally unaware of the fact that they are being clicked.

Thalapathy Vijay has donned a black shirt, while Malavika looked stunning in a white Indian kurta suit. Her caption read, "JD & Chaaru wish all of you a very Happy Pongal! ðŸ¥° Our very very special #Master is all yours from tomorrowðŸ¤ P.S. This is dedicated to all the fans who asked for a candid picture of the two of us together". You can see her Instagram post here.

Malavika Mohanan has around 2 million followers on the social networking site and her picture with Thalapathy Vijay garnered over 380k likes within a couple of days. Fans of the Master actors bombarded the comments section with compliments as well as best wishes for their new release. While one follower wrote, "Priceless pic ðŸ˜", another one commented saying that the on-screen couple looked beautiful together. You can see a few of the comments on Malavika's post here.

Thalapathy Vijay's Master is produced by Xavier Britto, under his maiden production studio XB Film Creators, with Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palaniswamy co-producing the film. The filming began in October 2019 and was finished by February 2020. The places where the action-packed flick was shot are Delhi, Chennai, and Karnataka.

Master was initially planned for theatrical release on April 9, 2020, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic in India. It was finally released on January 13, 2021, and is running successfully.

Image Credits: manjunathvij64 and Malavika Mohanan Official Instagram Accounts

