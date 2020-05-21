As Mohanlal Turns 60, Fans Flood Twitter With Birthday Wishes

Mohanlal is one of the most iconic actors in the Malayalam film industry. With a career spanning over 40 years, Mohanlal has gifted the Indian film industry with over 340 films. The veteran actor is a recipient of several awards including five National Film Awards. He was also conferred the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan in 2001 and 2019 respectively. As he turns 60 today, fans of Mohanlal have been wishing him all over social media. Read further ahead to know more details:

Mohanlal celebrates birthday, fans pour in wishes on social media

While wishing Mohanlal, a fan wrote, “Birthday greetings to an outstanding actor @Mohanlal Ji. A prolific & entertaining career of more than 40 yrs. Prayers for your happy & healthy life. #HappyBirthdayMohanlal #HappyBirthdayMohanlal675K”.

Another fan recalled a line by Mohanlal while wishing him on his birthday. He wrote, “All my success belongs to those who have contributed in my pursuit of art, ranging from writers and directors to makeup artists, lighting crew, etc. @Mohanlal #HappyBirthdayMohanlal #Lalettan”.

All my success belongs to those who have contributed in my pursuit of art, ranging from writers and directors to makeup artists, lighting crew, etc..! @Mohanlal #HappyBirthdayMohanlal #Lalettan — H A R I (@HaRi_offl_) May 21, 2020

A fan also shared his daughter wishing the actor in an adorable message on social media. The fan further wrote, “Birthday wishes to the great actor @Mohanlal @MohanlalMFC May God bless you with all blessings. Special wishes from my daughter. She was adamant that she wants to wish you personally. So I made this video. Have a wonderful year ahead”.

Birthday wishes to the great actor @Mohanlal @MohanlalMFC May god bless you with all blessings. Special wishes from my daughter. She was adamant that she wants to wish you personally. So I made this video. Have a wonderful year ahead. pic.twitter.com/D0jmdSToBy — Parvathy Nair Patel (@nair_patel) May 21, 2020

A fan also wrote, “@Mohanlal Wishing you a happy and healthy 60th birthday!. May your day filled with lots of love, blessings, and happiness. #staywinning #staystrong”.”

Many fans of Thalapathy Vijay also dropped in their wishes for Mohanlal. They further wrote, “Birthday wishes to the complete actor @Mohanlal. Sir on behalf of all the Thalapathy Vijay fans! Kings of Kerala BOX Office”.

Birthday wishes to the complete actor @Mohanlal Sir on behalf of all the Thalapathy Vijay fans ! Kings of Kerala BOX Office 🔥. @actorvijay#HappyBirthdayMohanlal #Master pic.twitter.com/SEDlgdk5L9 — Troll Vijay Haters™ (@TrollVijayHater) May 21, 2020

One fan also took this occasion to write on social media how almost every member of his family is a huge fan of Mohanlal. He also wrote, “All my family members are huge fans to you, sir. On behalf of my family members a very happy birthday to you. #HappyBirthdayMohanlal.”

Fans also pointed out how they have grown up watching Mohanlal’s movies while sharing artwork of the actor, “The undisputed King of God's Own Country, we grew up watching you, we were watching you still now. The show-stealer, one and only Yettan, Lalettan. A bigger part of my childhood. #HappyBirthdayMohanlal”.

While talking about Mohanlal’s achievements, a fan also wrote, “A Complete Actor and A Complete Superstar. Wake me up, when you find another actor in India who has 5 National awards and Various Box office records. Now that's a rare combination!! #HappyBirthdayMohanlal #Lalettan”.

