Mohanlal & Wife Suchitra Celebrate Their 32nd Anniversary; Fans Wish Them On Social Media

Superstar Mohanlal and his wife celebrated their 32nd anniversary. Mohanlal and Suchitra married each other on April 28, 1988. The couple has been one of the most loved pairs among fans. Many fans expressed their good wishes and love for the couple on their special day. According to an entertainment portal, Suchitra, who is the daughter of producer K Balaji, was very much in love with Mohanlal back in the day and soon got to be his wife against all odds. Here are some of the good wishes and pictures shared by fans on social media, wishing the couple on their wedding anniversary.

Mohanlal & wife Suchitra celebrated their 32nd anniversary; fans wish them on social media

32 Years of Togetherness❤️

Happy Wedding anniversary #Mohanlal (suchithra)chechi. pic.twitter.com/2Z98kEWgMs — Soyal Soya Layos (@SoyalSoya) April 28, 2020

