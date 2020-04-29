Mohanlal & Wife Suchitra Celebrate Their 32nd Anniversary; Fans Wish Them On Social Media

Quick links:
Superstar Mohanlal and his wife celebrated their 32nd anniversary. Mohanlal and Suchitra married each other on April 28, 1988. The couple has been one of the most loved pairs among fans. Many fans expressed their good wishes and love for the couple on their special day. According to an entertainment portal, Suchitra, who is the daughter of producer K Balaji, was very much in love with Mohanlal back in the day and soon got to be his wife against all odds. Here are some of the good wishes and pictures shared by fans on social media, wishing the couple on their wedding anniversary.
Also Read | Superstar Mohanlal Donates ₹50 Lakh To Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund
Also Read | Mohanlal Sings A Song For Health Workers In Kerala Over Video Call
Happy Wedding Anniversary #Mohanlal and wife #SuchitraMohanlal pic.twitter.com/hVO5m3utDV— Film77square (@film77square) April 28, 2020
Happy Wedding Anniversary @Mohanlal & #SuchitraMohanlal 💞 pic.twitter.com/IuiSDdAA2C— Anoos Muhammed (@ImAnoosMuhammed) April 28, 2019
32 Years of Togetherness❤️— Soyal Soya Layos (@SoyalSoya) April 28, 2020
Happy Wedding anniversary #Mohanlal (suchithra)chechi. pic.twitter.com/2Z98kEWgMs
Happy Anniversary Wishes Dear Lalettan & Suchi Chechi 🎂🎂🎉🎉❤️❤️#Lalettan #Mohanlal #Suchithra pic.twitter.com/1dVXY6w98O— Team Mohanlal Fanz™ (@MOHANLALFANZ) April 28, 2020
Happy wedding anniversary Laletta and Suchitra chechi ❣️💖. #Laletta #Mohanlal . pic.twitter.com/qDysf1DEIy— Rahulkrishna1hsr (@Rahulkrishna1h2) April 28, 2020
Also Read | Chiranjeevi To Reprise Mohanlal's Role In Telugu Remake Of 'Lucifer'?
@Mohanlal & Suchitra Celebrate 32 Years Of Marital Bliss: Here's A Glimpse Of Their Love Story!#அன்பைவிதைப்போம் #mohanlal #lalettan #suchitramohanlal #pranavmohanlal #vismayamohanlal #mayamohanlal #lucifer #empuraan #ram #marakkararabikadalintesimham— Akhila.R.Menon (@akhila_menon) April 28, 2020
https://t.co/mw7X5CCOOR
Happy 32nd Wedding Anniversary to Mr. #MohanLal & Mrs. #SuchitraMohanlal 🤩❤💐— V4UMEDIA (@V4umedia_) April 28, 2020
Wish You all Success & Have a Wonderful Year Ahead🙂💐#HappyWeddingAnniversary
Warm Regards,
Team @V4umedia_ & @RIAZtheboss @Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/b8tVsKW72x
Happy 32th wedding anniversary to @Mohanlal & #SuchitraMohanlal 💞#weddinganniversary #Lalettan pic.twitter.com/BVSrBPAMEv— Aneesh Dq (@AneeshDq1) April 28, 2020
Also Read | 'RRR' To Reunite 'Janatha Garage' Duo Mohanlal And Jr NTR For Second Time?
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.