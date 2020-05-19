Mohanlal's 'Ram' Featuring Trisha Has Not Been Shelved, Clarifies Director Jeethu Joseph

Jeethu Joseph is reuniting with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal after almost seven years. The director-actor duo had come together for a film titled Ram. The shooting of the film already began earlier this year. However, due to the lockdown imposed upon the nation, several film sets were asked to halt the shooting process for health concerns.

Mohanlal's Ram featuring Trisha has not been shelved, clarifies director

Due to the immense time taken, there were several rumours that directed towards the film being permanently shelved. This rumour was further upheld by the fact that director Jeethu Joseph has already begun working on the scripting process for his next film. Fans were eagerly waiting to watch the actor-director duo together on the screen along with Trisha who was cast opposite Mohanlal. Jeethu Joseph has now taken to social media to address this issue and has put the rumours to rest. The director assured that the Mohanlal and Trisha starrer Ram will continue with its shooting process once the COVID-19 situation is dealt with thoroughly.

In the post shared, the director said that he has been getting several calls and messages about his film Ram starring Mohanlal and Trisha being shelved or cancelled. The director even mentioned that people began to question if he is working on another project during this time. Hence the director pointed out that the shooting of Ram will resume once the COVID-19 situation is dealt with, especially in the UK and Uzbekistan where the makers are planning to shoot the film. The director further added that the Mohanlal and Trisha starrer may resume shooting in Kerala as things seem to be under control in that area. He mentioned that if time permits and if situations are in their favour, they will begin shooting early in Kerala.

The director further added that he has been going through the scripts and drafts to filter out the shots which can be shot in Kerala. He then assured his fans that the Mohanlal and Trisha starrer Ram has not been shelved and has merely been delayed due to the circumstances faced by everyone in the country. Fans of the actors were relived by this update and now eagerly await the film.

