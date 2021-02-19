As 'Naandhi' Releases, Ravi Teja And Sai Dharam Tej Wish The Team 'massive Success'

Directed by Vijay Kanakamedala, the Telugu movie Naandhi has released on Friday, February 19. The Allari Naresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Priyadarshi Pullikonda starrer Naandhi is an action crime thriller. On the day of its release, the film received good wishes from popular Telugu actors - Ravi Teja and Sai Dharam Tej.

Ravi Tej & Sai Dharam Tej wish luck to team Naandhi

My best wishes to team #Naandhi for the release today ✌️🏻 Wishing the team a massive success!@allarinaresh @SatishVegesna @vijaykkrishna — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) February 19, 2021

Wishing @allarinaresh anna, @vijaykkrishna

and the entire team of #Naandhi a huge success.I hope all your hardwork pays off !! pic.twitter.com/PKyWxh4eY9 — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) February 19, 2021

Even fans of Ravi Teja and Allari Naresh came forward to send their wishes for the latest Tollywood release. Check out the comments from their fans and followers below.

Best of luck Sir — MD RAFIUDDIN (@sohraab06) February 19, 2021

Naandhi is a Telugu language movie starring actor-producer Allari Naresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Priyadarshi Pullikonda in the lead roles. Actors Harish Uthaman and Praveen are seen in the supporting roles. The plot of Naandhi revolves around an undertrial prisoner who is awaiting judgement. Actor Allari Naresh plays the role of Surya Prakash, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as Lawyer Aadhya, while Priyadarshi Pulikonda as Radha Prakash. Check out the trailer of Allari Naresh's new movie below.

About Allari Naresh

Allari Naresh is a well known Telugu actor known for his comedic roles. He is known for his hit movies like Allari, Thotti Gang, Gamyam, Blade Babji, Seema Tapakai, Yamudiki Mogudu and Maharshi to name a few. After appearing in over 50 movies, the actor has now appeared in the 2021 movie Naandhi. Apart from his acting career, he also produces movies alongside his brother under their production banner E. V .V. Cinema, named after their father.

Naandhi review

Naandhi is the story of Surya played by Allari Naresh who is a software employee. However, he is arrested one day for the murder of a noted activist and is sentenced to five years in jail. He takes the help of an advocate to come out of the jail and later takes revenge on the real culprits by filing a reverse section 211 case. Upon its release, the movie has received a positive response from the audience. The IMDb rating of the film is 9.4 out of 10, while 93 per cent of Google users have given their thumbs up for the film.

