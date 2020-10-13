As Pooja Hegde Turns 30, A Look At Times She Shelled Out Fashion Goals With Denim

Pooja Hegde is one of the most prominent actors in the Indian entertainment industry and has a huge fan following. The actor is looked up to by numerous fashion enthusiasts who appreciate her sense of style. As the actor celebrates her 30th birthday today, let us take a look at the times she shelled out fashion goals with denim.

Denim is the most common way to style an outfit and it is immensely comfortable. Pooja Hegde sure seems to know how to style a denim in a way that speaks volumes about her sense of fashion.

Pooja Hegde's fashion goals with denim

The actor is often seen wearing denims, but most of the time the style is different from the previous time that she wore them. Pooja is seen wearing denims when she wants to dress down or appear for a casual event on one hand and on the other, she is seen making fashion statements with denim outfits. Check out some of the denim outfits of the actor to get inspiration from.

Keeping it casual

One of the best ways to style denims is to keep it casual. Denim shorts or jeans, when paired with a peppy t-shirt make for a great outfit. One can style it with a casual bun or even leave it open like Pooja Hegde in the pictures below.

Denim jumpsuit and dungarees

A denim jumpsuit makes a statement even without putting in much effort. Choose the right shade of the denim outfit depending on the event and you are good to go. One can also pair it up with a bold coloured top, like Pooja Hegde has in the picture below.

Denim jacket

One can never go wrong with a denim jacket. They never go out of style, so pair them up with a denim jeans and a trendy top of your choice, and you are good to go. Check out Pooja Hegde’s picture below to get inspired.

Image credits: Pooja Hegde's Instagram

