As Shraddha Srinath Celebrates Her Birthday, Read All About The Actor's Life

Shraddha Srinath is celebrating her 30th birthday today, on September 29. She is a well-known actor and model who has been seen in many South movies. She is a celebrated actor who has done many versatile roles and artistic movies in her career. A few of her famous movies are U Turn, Jersey, Urvi, Vikram Vedha, Nerkonda Paarvai and Operation Alamelamma. On the occasion of her birthday, take a look at Shraddha Srinath's early life and childhood, career, and other details.

Shraddha Srinath's early life and childhood

Shraddha Srinath was born in Udhampur, Jammu & Kashmir, India. Her father was an army office and her mother was a school teacher. Shraddha Srinath's family originally was from Karnataka. As Shraddha Srinath's father was in the army, she and her family had to frequently relocate. Shraddha Srinath spent her childhood in towns like Suratgarh (Rajasthan), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Dharchula (Uttarakhand) Belgaum (Karnataka), Silchar (Assam), and Secunderabad (Telangana). She completed her 12th grade in Army School Secunderabad and graduated from Bangalore Institute of Legal Studies.

Shraddha Srinath's career

Shraddha Srinath kicked started her career working as a real estate lawyer. After that, she worked in a French retail company as the real estate legal advisor. During her work in the corporate world, she was still seen in plays and working in advertising. Her first movie was Kohinoor in 2015. The film was directed by Vinay Govind and features Asif Ali and Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead. Shraddha Srinath was seen as Nancy in the movie. The film did well and was appreciated by fans and film critics.

After her first movie, she did U Turn in 2016 which was produced and directed by Pawan Kumar. The film had Shraddha Srinath in the lead role. The film featured other actors like Roger Narayan, Dileep Raj and Radhika Chetan in the supporting role. U Turn was a horror movie and received appreciation from many critics.

In terms of her recent work, Shraddha Srinath was seen in Krishna and His Leela. The film was directed by Ravikanth Perepu and produced by Suresh Productions, Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Sanjay Reddy. The film featured Siddu Jonnalagadda, Shraddha Srinath, Seerat Kapoor and Shalini Vadnikatti in the lead roles. The movie was released on Netflix and many fans had mixed reviews about the film.

Shraddha Srinath's awards

Actor Shraddha Srinath has been nominated for almost 18 awards in her career. Many of those awards are for Best Actress – Kannada or Best Actor Female – Tamil or Telugu. From her 18 nominations, she has won 5 awards. Take a look at her awards:

64th Filmfare Awards South: Best Actress – Kannada (U Turn)

6th SIIMA Awards - Best Actress – Kannada (U Turn)

65th Filmfare Awards South - Critics Award for Best Actor – Kannada (Operation Alamelamma)

JFW Movie Awards - Best Actress(Critics choice lead role) for Nerkonda Paarvai

Zee Cine Awards Telugu - Best Find of the Year - Female (Jersey)

Promo Pic Credit: Shraddha Srinath's Instagram

