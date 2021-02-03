As Silambarasan Celebrates His 38th Birthday, Here's A List Of His Popular Movies So Far

Indian Actor Silambarasan, more commonly known by his initials STR or nickname Simbu, is known for his work in the Tamil film industry. The Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa actor celebrates his 38th birthday today. STR's movies are some of the most iconic romantic movies in Tamil cinema. The actor has played a variety of roles in the course of his career, so far. On the occasion of Silambarasan's birthday, here is a list of 10 of his movies that every fan must watch:

STR's movies

1) Kovil

Kovil is a romantic drama film starring Silambarasan and Sonia Agarwal in the lead roles while Vadivelu, Rajkiran, and Nassar are cast in supporting roles. The film revolves around the romance between STR and Sonia's characters who belong to opposing villages and different religions. The film received positive reviews from critics and audience and was a box office hit. The film was written and directed by Hari. Check out a scene from the movie below.

Also read: Silambarasan Birthday: As Simbu Turns 38, Here's A Trivia Quiz For All His Fans

2) Vaalu

Vaalu is a romantic action comedy film starring Silambarasan and Hansika Motwani in the lead roles, with Santhanam, VTV Ganesh and Brahmanandam portraying supporting roles. The movie is a romance-driven story between the lead characters with Hansika Motwani's character already being betrothed to someone else while the titular character, played by STR, tries to win her over. The film was written and directed by Vijay Chandar. Check out a trailer from the film below.

3) Idhu Namma Aalu

Idhu Namma Aalu is a romantic comedy film featuring Silambarasan, Nayantara and Andrea Jeremiah in the lead roles, while Soori and Jayaprakash play supporting characters. The film is a love story between STR and Nayantara's characters as they try to remain a couple with the shadow of his past relationship with Andrea's character looming over them. The film was written, co-produced and directed by Pandiraj. Check out a trailer from the film below.

4) Manmadhan

Manmadhan is a romantic thriller film starring Silambarasan who played a dual role for the first time in his career while Jyothika, Sindhu Tolani, Santhanam, Atul Kulkarni, and Goundamani played supporting roles. The film revolves around the titular character played by STR who, after the suicide of his beloved identical twin brother, embarks on a dark path and becomes a serial killer, to avenge his brother's death. The film was directed and written by A. J. Murugan and was a box office hit.

Also read: Simbu's Birthday: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Niddhi Agerwal & Others Pour Heartwarming Wishes

5) Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa

Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa is a romantic drama film featuring Silambarasan and Trisha in the lead roles. The film explores the complicated relationship between a Hindu Tamil boy, Karthik Sivakumar played by STR, and a Malayali Christian girl, Jessie Thekekuttu played by Trisha. The film was directed and written by Gautham Menon. A short film/sequel titled Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn, also directed by Menon with STR and Trisha reprising their roles, was released in 2020. Check out a trailer from Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa below.

6) Saravana

Saravana is a romantic action film starring Silambarasan, Jyothika, Five Star Krishna, Vivek, and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. The film is a love story set in the backdrop of a village and was a box office hit. It is the Tamil remake of 2005 Telugu film, Bhadra starring Ravi Teja and, Meera Jasmine. The film was directed by K. S. Ravikumar. You can listen to some of the songs from the movie below.

7) Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada

Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada is a romantic action thriller film which stars Silambarasan and Manjima Mohan in lead roles with Baba Sehgal who plays the role of a corrupt cop. The film revolves around the story of a youngster who embarks on a road trip with the woman he loves as he meets with an accident which causes things to get out of control. The film was written and directed by Gautham Menon. Check out a trailer from the film below.

8) Vaanam

Vaanam is an anthology film featuring an ensemble cast of Silambarasan, Bharath, Anushka Shetty, Prakash Raj, Saranya, Sonia Agarwal, and Santhanam. The story revolves around the lives of five individuals from different walks of life, representing the five natural elements ether, air, water, fire, and earth. The film illustrates how their fates intertwine on New Year's Eve at a hospital in Chennai. It is the Tamil remake of the director's own Telugu film Vedam. The film was written and directed by Krish. Check out a trailer from the film below.

Also read: Silambarasan Shares An Adorable Throwback Video Of Him Being Fed By His Mother; Watch

9) Vallavan

Vallavan stars STR as the titular character along with Nayanthara, Reema Sen and Sandhya while Santhanam, Premji and, Sathyan play supporting roles. The movie revolves around the love story between STR and Nayanthara's characters who are professor and student, the latter being the professor. The film was written and directed by Silambarasan himself and was a commercial success. Check out a trailer from the film below.

10) Silambattam

Silambattam is a Masala film which stars Silambarasan in dual roles while Sana Khan, Sneha and Prabhu play lead roles. Nedumudi Venu, Santhanam, Kishore, and Ponvannan play supporting roles with Premji Amaren in a special appearance. The movie revolves around STR's character and his journey where he finds the truth about his own life and his connection to the long-forgotten clash of two groups in his village. The film was the directorial debut of cinematographer-turned-director S. Saravanan. Check out a trailer from the film below.

Also read: Best Tamil Movies On Amazon Prime Like Vijay Sethupathy's Master, Suriya's Soorarai Pottru

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.