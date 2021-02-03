Simbu's Birthday: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Niddhi Agerwal & Others Pour Heartwarming Wishes

Actor Simbu aka Silambarasan is one of the prominent faces of the Tollywood film industry. Over a career spanning 3 decades, the actor has delivered a wide range of blockbuster movies on the silver screen. The Eeswaran actor is celebrating his 38th birthday today. On the special occasion of Simbu’s birthday, several actors and directors from the Tollywood film fraternity took to social media to pour in love and share heart-warming birthday wishes for the actor. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at it:

Tollywood wishes Simbu on his birthday:

Simbu’s Maanaadu co-star Kalyani Priyadarshan, took to Twitter and shared a sweet birthday wish as she released the common DP for their upcoming venture. She wrote, “Super happy to release the common DP for our Abdul Khaaliq’s birthday!”. On the other hand, Maanaadu director wrote a heartwarming note on his Twitter wall for the actor.

He said, “A very happy bday my dear @SilambarasanTR!! God bless u!! Thanks for always being you!! Stay this awesome and blessed!! Tomorrow let’s celebrate with our #Maanaadu”. His Eeswaran co-star Niddhi Agerwal called him one of the most ‘talented’ and ‘inspiring’ person, Prabhu wished for Simbu to ‘have an amazing year ahead’. While doing do she also extended best wishes for his upcoming venture Maanadu. Check out the birthday wishes of the actor below:

Wishing one of the most talented person who is an inspiration to many @SilambarasanTR_ a very happy birthday! ❤️ have an amazing year.. god bless and all the best for Maanadu 🙏🏼✨ #SilambarasanTR #HBDSilambarasanTR pic.twitter.com/tsZ0Z53hzX — Nidhhi Agerwal (@AgerwalNidhhi) February 2, 2021

A very happy bday my dear brother @SilambarasanTR_ !! God bless u!!! Thanks for always being you!! Stay this awesome and blessed!!! Tomorrow let’s celebrate with our #Maanaadu #HBDSilambarasanTR #SilambarasanTR pic.twitter.com/XdSQtAAKw7 — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) February 2, 2021

Wishing you a happy birthday #Silambarasan 🥳

May this year be lucky for you with a streak of blockbusters 😇

.

Happy to release this superb #SilambarasanTR Birthday Common DP

.@Strfansml @SilambarasanTR_ @LMKMovieManiac #HBDSilambarasanTR#Maanaadu pic.twitter.com/tuSOqaE8EU — Iswarya Menon (@Ishmenon) February 2, 2021

Presenting the birthday common dp of one of the most genuine souls. Happy birthday ST!! Have a wonderful year ahead😊@SilambarasanTR_#HBDSilambarasanTR #SilambarasanTR pic.twitter.com/h5TU7TF5JQ — Manjima Mohan (@mohan_manjima) February 2, 2021

On the special occasion of Simbu’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming film have also decided to release the much-awaited teaser of his upcoming film Maanaadu. Touted to be a political thriller, the film is helmed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Suresh Kamatchi under the banners of V House Productions.

Meanwhile, Simbu is currently basking in the success of his recently released action film Eeswaran. Helmed by Suseenthiran, the movie stars Bharathiraja, Niddhi Agerwal and Nandita Swetha in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Periyasamy whose simple and joyous life is disrupted by family disputes. Twenty years later, Eeswaran enters their life and makes an attempt to resolve all the existing issues.

