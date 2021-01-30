Best Tamil Movies On Amazon Prime Like Vijay Sethupathy's Master, Suriya's Soorarai Pottru

Amazon Prime has been one of the leading OTT platforms in not just in India but in the world for quite some time now. Its diverse and wide variety of content has made sure that the viewers are glued to their screens. Amazon Prime Video also has several hit Tamil movies available for its subscribers. The latest Tamil movie that dropped on the platform is Master. Here is a look at some of the best Tamil movies like Vijay Sethupathy's Master on Amazon Prime.

Best Tamil movies on Amazon Prime

Master

The latest Tamil movie to have been added is Thalapathy Vijay’s Master. The movie had a theatrical release all over the world on January 13. The movie was faring well at the box office. The makers had recently announced that the movie will be made available to watch on the OTT platform from January 29, 2021. Ever since the announcement, it was one of the most anticipated Amazon Prime's upcoming Tamil movies. Here is a look at some more Tamil movies like Vijay Sethupathy's Master on Amazon Prime.

Also Read | Master Release On OTT Platform After 16 Days Of Run Upsets Theatre Owners

Asuran

Asuran is a Tamil action thriller starring Dhanush in the lead. The movie is based on Poomani's novel Vekkai. The film was a huge commercial success and won several awards and accolades at the global stage. The official description about the movie on Amazon Prime reads as, “The son of a farmer from an underprivileged caste kills a rich, upper-caste landlord. Will the farmer, a loving father and a pacifist by heart, be able to save his hot-blooded son is the rest of the story.” See the trailer here.

Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' Gets OTT Release; '#MasterOnPrime' Takes Over Social Media

Soorarai Pottru

Another latest Tamil movie to be added on Amazon Prime is Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru. The Tamil language drama is helmed by Sudha Kongara and features Suriya, Paresh Rawal, and Aparna Balamurali in key roles with Urvashi, Mohan Babu, and Karunas in supporting roles. It is partly inspired by the events from the life of Simplifly Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath. The movie was also one of the most awaited Amazon Prime's upcoming Tamil movies. Here is a look at the Soorarai Pottru trailer.

Also Read | Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' Enters The Oscar 2021 Race Under General Category

Kaala

Rajinikanth starrer Kaala released in 2018 and still remains one of the popular Tamil movies on Amazon Prime. The film also features Samuthirakani, Eswari Rao, and Huma Qureshi in supporting roles, while Nana Patekar plays an antagonistic role. The official description about the movie reads as, “Kaala (aka) Karikaalan is a representative of the people living in Dharavi, a big slum in Mumbai. When a political leader tries to grab the land they are living in, Kaala rises to the occasion and takes his people on a journey to resist the politician's plans, as a true leader.

Also Read | From 'Soorarai Pottru' To 'Penguin', Popular Films To Bigne-watch On Pongal 2021

NOTA

The Indian political thriller movie NOTA is one of the best Tamil movies on Amazon Prime. It marks the Tamil debut of Vijay Deverakonda and features Mehreen Pirzada. Sathyaraj, Nassar, Karunakaran, Priyadarshi Pullikonda, Yashika Aannand, M. S. Bhaskar, and Rajendran among others in key roles. The plot of NOTA revolves around the Chief Minister’s son Varun who rises to his father’s position without any political experience. Here is a look at the NOTA trailer.

Image Credits: Vijay Sethupathi and Suriya Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.