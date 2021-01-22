Silambarasan Shares An Adorable Throwback Video Of Him Being Fed By His Mother; Watch

Maanaadu actor Silambarasan, also known as STR, took to Instagram on Friday, January 22, 2021, to share an adorable video of him being fed by his mother. Along with the video, the actor also penned a sweet note revealing details about the same. On seeing this heartfelt video, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on all things nice in the comment section.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Silambarasan shared a sweet video of him eating some delicious looking food from his mother’s hand. In the video, Silambarasan’s mother can be seen feeding him as he is interacting with his son. The actor is also very sweetly eating from his mother’s hand. Towards the end of the video, Silambarasan takes his son on his lap and asks him if he too will eat from his granny’s hand. The little boy felt shy and quickly moved from the camera. In the video, the actor can be seen donning a blue sleeveless t-shirt and a black pant.

Along with the video, the actor also penned a sweet note revealing details about the same. He wrote, “#throwback Mothers love â¤ï¸ #atman #silambarasantr”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Silambarasan shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. The post also went on to receive likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users were left in ‘awe’ after watching the video, while some went on to recall their memories with their mother. One of the users wrote, “Aww cute ðŸ¥°.. your mother is feeding you.. my mother is feeding me”. While the other one wrote, “Amma love ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜”. Check out a few comments below.

Apart from this picture, the actor often goes on to share several pictures, videos, stories, reels and much more giving fans a glimpse of his personal and professional life. Earlier to this post, Silambarasan shared a video where he can be seen going for a walk in the garden. The view in the video is truly incredible. Fans have been going all gaga over the post. Along with the picture, he wrote, “#throwback last year same day #2020 ðŸ˜„”. Take a look at the post below.

