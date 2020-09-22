Ashalata Wabgaonkar's Marathi Films From 'Umbartha' To 'Vahinichi Maya' You Must Watch

Veteran star Ashalata Wabgaonkar passed away at the age of 79. The actor took her last breathe in Satara while undergoing health treatment. Reports also suggest that Ashalata Wabgaonkar was contracted with COVID-19 during her shoots. As fans mourn the Marathi star's loss, here are some popular Marathi movies of Ashalata Wabgaonkar to watch to remember the actor.

Maherchi Sadi

Maherchi Sadi is a 1991 Marathi film based on female harassment. The family drama flick is helmed by Vijay Kondke. The cast ensemble includes Ramesh Bhatkar, Vijay Chava, Ajinkya Deo, Jayshree Gadkar, Vikram Gokhale, Alka Inamdar, Raghavendra Kadkol, Alka Kubal and many others. Ashalata Wabgaonkar plays the lead character's stepmother.

Umbartha

Umbartha released in 1982. Directed by Jabbar Patel, the film is written by Vasant Dev and Shanta Nisal. The drama flick follows the life story of Mrs. Mahajan. It stars Smita Patil, Girish Karnad, Shrikant Moghe, Ashalata Wabgaonkar, Kusum Kulkarni and others.

Vahinichi Maya

Vahinichi Maya is a drama film helmed by Kumar Sohoni. Released in 1985, the film features Ravindra Berde, Ramesh Bhatkar, Vijay Chavan in lead roles. It also stars Ajinkya Deo, Alka Kubal and Ashalata Wabgaonkar.

Gammat Jammat

Gammat Jammat is a comedy Marathi film starring popular actors like Sachin Pilgaonkar, Ashok Saraf, Varsha Usgaonkar, Charusheela Sabale and others. The film was also directed by actor Sachin Pilgaonkar. Gammat Jammat released in 1987. It follows the story of kidnappers who find themselves held hostage by their kidnappee and her family.

One Room Kitchen

One Room Kitchen is a Mahesh Tillekar's film released in 2011. It is written and directed by Mahesh Tilekar. Apart from Ashalata Wabgaonkar, it also stars Bharat Jadhav, Bhargavi Chirmule, Kishori Godbole in lead roles. The story primarily revolves around a young couple, Ravi and Suman.

Navri Mile Navryala

Navri Mile Navryala is a 1984 comedy film. It is helmed by Sachin Pilgaonkar. The film boasts of a cast ensemble including Sachin Pilgaonkar, Ashok Saraf, Supriya Pilgaonkar and others. The film follows the story of rigid families' employees who turn the family house into a home by making their employers relax their common discipline.

