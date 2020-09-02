Is Rashmika Mandanna Single? Actor Finally Spills The Beans On Her Relationship Status

South diva Rashmika Mandanna has become an internet sensation amid the COVID-19 shut down due to her quirky and whimsical social media posts. Be it treating her fans with a virtual trip or taking polls, the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor never fails to entertain her followers. Recently, she took to Instagram, to reveal her relationship status which has created quite a stir amongst fans.

Rashmika Mandanna’s relationship status

While quizzing her fans on social media, Rashmika was seen dropping an interesting question that resulted in disclosing one of the most inquisitive details of her life. The actor left her fans to choose one of three real-life scenarios mentioned by her, claiming that only one of them is true. The first scenario being the actor disliking writing, the second read that she is single and the last one appealed that she isn’t shy while clicking pictures.

Curious fans answered the quiz wanting to know which of the following is the real truth of Rashmika’s life. Many assumed that the Dear Comrade actor's being single was false. However, Rashmika went on to clear the air once and for all for everyone. Take a look at her post about being 'happily single' here:

ALSO READ| Rashmika Mandanna Says 'eat Clean And Be Smart' As She Shares Her Skincare Routine On IG

ALSO READ| Rashmika Mandanna Shares Intense Workout Video, Says 'I Am Getting There'

This isn’t the first time when Rashmika has left her fans flabbergasted on Instagram. Every now and then, she keeps coming up with creative ways to stay connected with her follower on social media. A few days ago, she was seen sharing a montage video of her own trip to Italy. The virtual tour proved to be a visual treat for many. Check out Rashmika’s virtual trip here:

ALSO READ| Rashmika Mandanna's Virtual Trip To Italy Is A Visual Treat For Fans; Watch Here

On the professional front, Rashmika was last seen opposite Nithiin in the romantic-comedy flick Bheeshma. She will next feature alongside Dhruva Sarja in Nanda Kishore directed action thriller movie Pogaru. Along with this, Rashmika will also be seen in Sukumar directed thriller film Pushpa opposite Allu Arjun. Owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the production of both the movie has come to a halt. While Pogaru was scheduled to release in March 2020, Pushpa was supposed to hit the cinema houses in Diwali 2020. However, the launch of both the film has been postponed.

ALSO READ| Rashmika Mandanna's Picture With Her Sister Shiman Will Give True Sibling Goals; Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.