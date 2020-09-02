As Kiccha Sudeepa Rings In His Birthday, Take A Look At His Personal And Professional Life

Sudeepa, popularly know as Kichcha Sudeepa, is a popular and beloved actor of the South Indian film industry. Apart from being an actor, Sudeepa is also a director, producer, screenwriter, television presenter and singer who has given his fans many memorable projects. He is usually seen as a villain in many Bollywood movies. Sudeepa is also celebrating his 47th birthday today. So to commemorate the actor on his birthday, here's a look at his life:

Sudeepa early life and childhood

Sudeepa was born in Shimoga district in Karnataka on September 2, 1973. His parents are Sanjeev Manjappa and Saroja Manjappa. A report by Banglore Beats mentioned that the actor was very shy in his childhood. Sudeepa finished his bachelor's degree in industrial and production engineering in Bangalore and attended Roshan Taneja School of Acting in Mumbai.

Also Read | Kichcha Sudeepa’s 'Phantom' has TV actor Neetha Ashok as the new entrant, watch teaser

Sudeepa's family

Sudeepa is married to Priya Radhakrishna, whom he met in Banglore in 2000. After a year, they got married in 2001. Priya used to work in a bank and in an airline job. After their marriage, they had a daughter in 2004 and named her Saanvi Sudeep. The Indian Express reported that their marriage went through some ups and downs in 2015 but the couple stuck together.

Also Read | Allu Arjun's new film 'Pushpa' faces plagiarism charges by an author, read

Sudeepa's films

Sudeepa mads his acting debut in the 1997 Kanada film Thayavva. The film was directed by V. Umakanth and starred Charan Raj, Umashree and Sindhu in pivotal roles. Sandeepa made his Bollywood debut in the 2008 film Phoonk, which was a horror film directed by Ram Gopal Verma.

The film featured Amruta Khanvilkar as Aarti, Ahsaas Channa as Raksha and Kenny Desai as Anshuman in the main roles alongside Sudeep. The film was liked by many and did well with the critics.

After these two movies, he did many films and most of his films were quite successful. His memorable movies are Sparsha (2000), Huchcha (2001), Nandhi (2002), Kiccha (2003), Swathi Muthu (2003), My Autograph (2006), No 73, Shanthi Nivasa (2007), Mussanjemaatu (2008), Veera Madakari (2009), Just Maath Maathalli (2010), Kempe Gowda (2011) and he was also seen in Dabangg 3.

Also Read | Kichcha Sudeep starrer 'Phantom' first look poster released; See pic

In terms of his upcoming work, he will soon be seen in Kotigobba 3, which will be in the Kannada language. The film will be directed by Shiva Karthik and has a wonderful cast. The film features actors like Madonna Sebastian, Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani, Nawab Shah and P. Ravishankar in pivotal roles alongside Sudeepa. The movie is being highly anticipated by fans of the actor.

Sudeepa's awards

Sudeepa has won many awards in his fruitful career. He has gained nominations at not only India film award ceremonies but also at many foreign awards events like Toronto After Dark Film Festival, Madrid International Film Festival and more. He won three Best Actor awards in the year 2001 to 2003 for his films at Kannada Films Awards. He won the best villain award at the Toronto After Dark Film Festival and the list goes on. He also won Achievement in Cinema award in 2016 at Zee Dashakada Sambhrama.

Also Read | Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' beats Mahesh Babu's latest movie to set TRP record

Promo Pic Credit: Sudeepa's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.