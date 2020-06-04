Veteran Actors Ashok Saraf & Wife Nivedita Saraf's Combined Net Worth

Ashok Saraf is an Indian film and stage actor who has appeared in numerous Marathi and Hindi language films and TV serials. He started his career in the entertainment industry in the year 1969. The actor is married to Nivedita Joshi Saraf who herself is a Marathi and Hindi film actor. Read on to know the combined net worth of the couple on the occasion of Ashok Saraf’s 72nd birthday.

Ashok Saraf’s net worth in 2020

According to a leading media portal, Ashok Saraf’s net worth is estimated to be somewhere around Rs. 37 crores, which is $ 5 million. Ashok Saraf's accounts to his numerous brand endorsements. He is known to have portrayed commendable characters on screen, is touted to be one of the most sought after actors in the Marathi cinema.

Career of Ashok Saraf

The career of the actor spans over 50 years during which he has received 5 Filmfare Awards, Maharashtra government award, Bhojpuri Film Award among many others. Ashok Saraf is remembered for his films like Singham, Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Yes Boss, Hum Paanch among others.

Net Worth of Nivedita Joshi Saraf

As per reports in a leading media portal, the net worth of Nivedita Joshi Saraf is somewhere around Rs 10 crores. The actor has appeared in numerous movies, serials and plays.

Career of Nivedita Joshi Saraf

Nivedita's career took off in the late 1980s and early 1990s. She married Ashok Saraf and have a son with him. Nivedita debuted in Apnapan in the year 1977 in which she portrayed the role of a beggar. She has since then, appeared in more than 20 films and numerous TV soaps. The actor is also a theatre artist and is well regarded for Tilak and Cottage No. 54 among others.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

Image credits: Ashok Saraf Instagram

