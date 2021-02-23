Ashok Selvan, Nithya Menen Talk About Their Film 'Ninnila Ninnila' Being 'different'

Ninnila Ninnila, starring Ashok Selvan, Nithya Menen and Ritu Varma, is a promising film presented by Bapineedu B and produced by Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP and Zee Studios. BVSN Prasad is producing it. Directed by Ani IV Sasi, the awaited movie is all set to release on ZeePlex on February 26. The team of the movie, on Sunday, interacted with the media and shared thoughts about the movie.

Ninnila Ninnila team talks about the movie

Cinematographer Divakar Mani said, "This film is a sincere attempt by a group of friends. I urge everyone to please watch it. A very talented set of people have worked on the movie." Director Ani IV Sasi said, "This project is indeed the collective effort of a group of friends. We had so much fun shooting 'Ninnila Ninnila' in London. The output is superb. You are going to have a smile on your face while watching it." Music director Rajesh Murugesan said, "This is such a nice story and I thank the director and producers for giving me the opportunity to set the songs to tune. Please do encourage our movie."

Furthermore, Ritu Varma shared, "I thank the director, producers Prasad Garu and Bapineedu Garu on this occasion. I am extremely happy to have got to work with Nasser Garu, Nithya Menen, and Ashok Selvan." Nithya Menen said, "We all friends came together for this beautiful film. I am reminded of the days of 'Ala Modalaindi'. During its making, I, director Nandini Reddy and Nani became good friends. The film became a big hit. I wish that 'Ninnila Ninnila' repeats the feat."

Ninnila Ninnila release date

Sharing his opinion about the film, Ashok Selvan said, "This film is entirely different from the kind of movies I have done before. It has got so much feel. We enjoyed ourselves together like friends while shooting for it. Each of the songs released so far has been received well by the listeners. Our film is going to leave you with a smile. I urge everyone to watch this movie from February 26 and bless us." Producer BVSN Prasad said, "This is a love and emotional movie. We are so happy to release it on ZeePlex this February 26." The film will also be releasing in cinemas in Overseas territories like the USA, Middle East, and Australia among others on February 26 along with the Tamil version, which is titled Theeni.

