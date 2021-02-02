'Oh My Kadavule' Starring Ashok Selvan And Ritika Singh To Get A Hindi Remake

Kollywood’s much-acclaimed film Oh My Kadavule starring Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh is all set to get a Hindi remake. The makers revealed the news on February 2, 2021. The yet-to-be-titled film will be written and creatively produced by 102 Not Out director Umesh Shukla. And bankrolled under the banner of Endemol Shine India, Merry Go Round Studios and Mumbai Talkeez.

Abhishek Rege, CEO of Endemol Shine India, told PTI that the company is always looking for stories and characters that are authentic, relatable and enjoyable to the audience and that the Tamil film fits their criteria. He added, “Oh My Kadavule is a story with a simple tale and a poignant message that any audience will relate to. We are sure that this is a narrative with wide appeal that everyone will identify with and definitely want to watch."

Shukla of Merry Go Round Studios said that Oh My Kadavule resonates with his style of filmmaking. He revealed, "It is a beautiful story that has a universal appeal, and we cannot wait to recreate the same magic for the Hindi audiences". He also added that Marimuthu, who will make his Hindi film debut as the director, is currently directing the Telugu version of the film.

Ashwath Marimuthu, who helmed the Tamil film, will also direct the Hindi version. He revealed that the movie is close to his heart as it has been his stepping stone into the movie industry. He added, "While I am currently working on the Telugu version of the same, I cannot wait to begin the Hindi film shoot soon”. He said that it is going to be an exciting journey for him. The makers of the film are in talks about deciding the cast and the title of the Hindi film.

About Oh My Kadavule plot and cast

Oh My Kadavule, starring Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh in the lead, tells the story of two childhood friends, Anu and Arjun, who decide to marry. But as people think marrying their best friend means 'happily-ever-after,' the plot here turns out to be just the other way around, as their marital life becomes complicated due to misunderstandings and miscommunication that leads to divorce. The Ashwath Marimuthu directorial garnered heaps of praise from audiences and was declared a hit. Oh My Kadavule cast also had Vijay Sethupathi playing an extended cameo role. Oh My Kadavule, Tamil, was produced by G Dhillibabu's Axess Film Factory in association with Abinaya Selvam's Happy High. The film also made a digital premiere on ZEE5.

(Story courtesy: PTI)

