Nithya Menen's Thriller Movies That Are Some Of The Actor's Most Celebrated Roles; Read On

Actor Nithya Menen has acted in several movies in different languages from Psycho to 7'O clock to Mission Mangal. The actor has been working since the age of 11 in the 1998 movie The Monkey Who Knew Too Much. She has worked in a variety of movie genres. Here's a list of Nithya Menen's thriller movies.

Nithya Menen's Thriller Movies

Sega (Veppam)

Sega's plot revolves around Balaji (Muthukumar), Karthik (Nani), Revathy (Nithya Menen), Vishnu (Karthik Kumar) and others. In the movie, Revathy is in love with Karthik who is an engineering student. Karthik's elder brother Balaji works hard to give Karthik a stable life as their mother is dead and their father is a drunkard. Vishnu must sell his struggling shop, which is his late father's last memory. Sega is the Tamil-version of Nithya Menen's Telugu movie Veppam.

Bachelor Party

One of Nithya Menen's movies from the thriller genre is Bachelor Party. The story follows three friends who want to save their friend Tony (Asif Ali) who is a former mobster. They visit Chettiyar in order to receive protection for Tony and his family. The group must kill a businessman, underworld don Prakash Kamath's rival.

24

Nithya Menen's thriller movies list must include this 2016 sci-fi thriller 24. The movie is mainly about time travel and how no one has the power to control it. The Tamil movie stars Suriya and Samatha Akkineni in the lead roles. Suriya plays a triple role in the film.

Iru Mugan

Iru Mugan, which translates to two-faced, stars Vikram as the protagonist as well as the antagonist. The plot follows the hero Akhilan Vinod (Vikram) who must work under Aayushi (Nithya Menen), a junior RAW agent, to find the international villain who killed his wife (Nayantara), who was also a RAW agent.

Mersal

In the movie, Vijay stars in a triple role as Vetrimaaran "Thalapathy" a wrestler, Dr Maaran, Vetrimaaran's elder son, and Vetri, Vetrimaaran's younger son. Nithya Menen stars as Vetrimaaran's wife and the mother of Vetri and Maaran in the film. The plot revolves around Vetri and Maaran who disclose a major scandal in the medical industry.

