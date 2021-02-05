Dhanush, Mohanlal & Sai Dharam Tej Unveil Trailers Of Bilingual Theeni & Ninnila Ninnila

The next movie to make it to the pay-per-view platform Zee Plex is the much anticipated South film Theeni (Tamil) or Ninnila Ninnila (Telugu), and its trailer is out now. The trailer of the bilingual flick was released by Dhanush and Mohanlal on their social media handles for the Tamil version, while the trailer for the Telugu version was unveiled by Sai Dharam Tej on his social media account. Read along and find out more about the upcoming flick.

Dhanush, Mohanlal and Sai Tej unveil the trailer of Theeni and Ninnila Ninnila

Theeni / Ninnila Ninnila is one of the most awaited releases of the South Indian industry currently. The trailers of the bilingual movies have finally been released and were unveiled by Dhanush, Mohanlal and Sai Dharam Tej on their social media handles. The movie will be available for streaming on the platform Zee Plex, which follows a pay-per-view model for the content.

The movie is presented by Bapineedu B, while it is written by Ani I V Sasi who is also the director of the film. The storyline explores the life of Dev, portrayed by Ashok Selvan who is a marvellous chef and is overweight suffering from muscle spasms and insomnia. He starts working at a 5-star restaurant in London, where he meets Ritu Varma’s Tara and Nithya Menen’s Maya.

Maya is a bubbly and chirpy girl with childish antics while Tara has OCD and is the stark opposite of Dev. Together, the girls make him pay attention to what is beyond, and the movie explores their interesting romantic and comical journey. The movie’s elements include fun characters, a city abroad and its all happen around Christmas, thus promising a feel-good watch.

Films from the South Indian film industry are receiving a great response from the audiences, and an open-handed welcome from the avid moviegoers. Previously, films like Khaali Peeli, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, The Power and Ka Pae Ranasingam are some of the films that have been made available to watch on Zee Plex on a pay-per-view basis.

