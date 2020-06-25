South Actor Ashwin Raja Gets Married To His Girlfriend Amid Lockdown; See Pictures

Comedian Ashwin Raja, who is famously known as Kumki Ashwin, got married to his girlfriend Vidya Sri on Wednesday (June 24, 2020) during the lockdown. Ashwin’s wife Vidya Sri is a practising doctor. The duo got hitched in a low-key ceremony in Chennai, where both of them have been residing since past many years. However, due to the nationwide lockdown, the newly-wed couple restricted the crowd and tied the knot in the presence of their family members only.

Kumki actor Ashwin Raja gets married to his girlfriend

A few photos of the newly-wed couple from their wedding ceremony have surfaced on various social media handles. The couple is receiving congratulatory messages for their new beginning from the fans. Reportedly, Vidya Shri and Ashwin were in a relationship for more than four years before they decided to tie the knot. One can see in the picture that the couple looks happy and beautiful together on their wedding day.

A few days back, there were reports of their engagement. Vidya Shri is the daughter of Rajasekar and belongs from KK Nagar in Chennai. She had completed her post-graduation in the US. In the pictures, Ashwin can be seen in a traditional South Indian attire, while Vidya Shri is looking pretty in sea green saree. She paired her stunning saree with traditional South Indian jewellery.

Apart from Ashwin Raja, a lot of South Indian celebs have gone ahead with their marriage plans amid lockdown. This include, Telugu actor Rana Daggubati, when he surprised the entertainment industry by announcing about his ladylove Miheeka Bajaj. Later, the couple also hosted one of the firsts wedding event, which is known Roka ceremony last month and the function was attended only by family members.

All about Ashwin Raja

Ashwin Raja is the son of the well-known film producer V. Swaminathan of Lakshmi Movie Makers. Ashwin made his film debut with portraying the role of student Paalpandi in Rajesh’s comedy film Boss Engira Bhaskaran. The actor’s performance in Prabhu Solomon’s Kumki led him to achieve big fame, and since then, he is being referred to as “Kumki Ashwin.” He has acted in many films including Vishnu Vishal’s Velainu Vanthutaa Vellaikaran and Harish Kalyan’s Dhanasu Raasi Neyargalae.

