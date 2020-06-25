Varane Avashyamund Fame Anoop Sathyan Talks About Getting His Dad Equipped With Technology

Anoop Sathyan, who recently made his directorial debut with Shobana and Suresh Gopi starrer Varane Aavashyamund, in a recent media interview, revealed that he is spending ample amount of time with his dad and veteran director Sathyan Anthikad during the COVID-19 lockdown. He also said that he is teaching his dad Sathyan Anthikad to operate computers, and getting him equipped with modern technology. He shared an instance when his dad, during a video chat with Health Minister KK Shailaja, realised the power and use of technology.

Anoop Sathyan exclaimed that his dad has taken upon himself to learn the nitty-gritty of technology during the COVID-19 lockdown. Anoop added that Sathyan Anthikad is now no technology novice. Sathyan Anthikad is learning and getting better with each passing day, revealed the Varane Aavashyamund director. Besides getting equipped to modern technology, Sathyan Anthikad is also expanding his movie-watching horizon, disclosed Anoop.

Sathyan Anthikad and Anoop Sathyan are watching Hindi films during the lockdown

Sathyan Anthikad and Anoop Sathyan are currently hooked on to Hindi movies, revealed the latter in the interview. They have watched recently released films like Thappad and Gulabo Sitabo, and are planning to see many more. Meanwhile, the father-son duo is also discussing scripts and coming up with concepts for their next venture. Anoop Sathyan, whose debut movie Varane Avashyamund received positive reviews, said that he is discussing film ideas with dad.

Anoop Sathyan's last film, starring Shobana, Suresh Gopi, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, was declared a hit and reportedly earned about 17 crores at the domestic circuit and a total of 31 crores at the box office. Varane Aavashyamund depicts the trials and tribulations of a mother-daughter duo, played by Shobana and Kalyani Priyadarshan respectively. Interestingly, the Anoop Sathyan-directorial marked the return of Suresh Gopi and Shobana on the silver screen after a hiatus.

The trailer of Anoop Sathyan's debut film Varane Avashyamund:

Meanwhile, Sathyan Anthikad last helmed Fahadh Faasil starrer Njaan Prakashan. The movie, starring Faasil, Nikhila Vimal, and Sreenivasan in the lead, narrates the tale of a man, who deceives his college friend into marrying him. However, his plans go in vain after his college friend shifts to Germany. The movie released in 2018 to positive reviews. Reportedly, the Sathyan Anthikad-directorial earned Rs 52 crores at the box-office.

