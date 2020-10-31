Asin's Daughter Arin Turns 3; 'Ghajini' Actor Reveals Meaning Of Her 'gender-neutral' Name

The Ghajini actor Asin Thottumkal's munchkin recently turned 3. Now, the 35-year-old has given fans a sneak-peek into her bundle of joy's birthday celebration and also explained the meaning of her name. In the adorable pictures shared by Asin from her daughter's yellow-themed birthday bash, baby Arin is seen gazing at her three-tier Disney birthday cake.

Asin's daughter's name is 'secular and free of religion'

Yesterday, i.e. October 30, 2020, polyglot actor Asin Thottumkal shared pictures on her Instagram handle to rejoice as her daughter turned 3. Thus, to mark the occasion, Asin revealed the meaning of her toddler's name, i.e. Arin Rayn. Sharing some cutesy pictures of her daughter and her 'birthday paw-ty' on social media, Asin wrote, "She’s 3 now- Arin Rayn". The Bol Bachchan actor continued, "Her name - both first name and surname, a combination of Rahul and my first names. ‘Rayn’ is pronounced ‘Ra’-‘in’ but spelt with a twist. A short, simple name, gender-neutral, secular, free of religion, caste and patriarchy."

She concluded expressing, "Thank you to each and every one of you who sent us love, wishes and blessings! Eternally grateful Wishing everyone health and happiness (sic)". Asin's daughter is seen sporting a golden frock embellished with pearl details across the neck on her birthday. Arin also rocked a cute hairband to complement her birthday outfit.

Check Out Asin's Instagram post below:

For the unversed, Arin is the daughter of Asin and Rahul Sharma, the co-founder of Micromax. The couple tied the knot back in January 2016 in a Christain wedding, followed by a Hindu ceremony in Delhi. One year into their marriage, the two welcomed their first bundle of joy Arin in October 2017.

While this year's birthday theme was yellow, the birthday theme of Rahul and Asin's daughter was blue last year. Back in October 2019, Asin had shared a couple of pictures from Arin's second birthday bash on her Instagram handle. In the pictures shared by her, the toddler posed with a two-tier light blue cake next to a giant 'Two-shaped' table. Sharing the picture, the Housefull 2 actor had revealed that blue is her 'baby's favourite colour'.

Take a look:

