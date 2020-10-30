Arjun Bijlani's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Find Out How Well You Know The 'Naagin' Actor

Television actor Arjun Bijlani started his career in 2004 with the television series Kartika. It aired on Hungama TV. The actor has been a part of well-known shows like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, and Ishq Mein Marjawan. Arjun Bijlani was also featured in the first season of Naagin. The actor gained major prominence with his role in the show. In 2016, he participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's 9th season.

He also made his film debut in the same year. He has also been a part of the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 7. In March 2020, he made his digital debut with the series State of Siege: 26/11 produced by Contiloe Pictures and Distributed by ZEE5. On the occasion of Arjun Bijlani's birthday, here's a quiz based on his movies and trivia.

Arjun Bijlani's quiz

1. Which television series marked the acting debut of Arjun Bijlani?

Left Right Left

Kartika

Hungama TV

Kavach

2. Which movie marked the film debut of Arjun Bijlani?

Direct Ishq

Caught in the Web

Full Phukre

I Guess

3. Which among these reality shows Arjun Bijlani has not been a part of?

Dance Deewane 2

Khatron Ke Khiladi 7

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa

Nach Baliye

4. Which television series featured Arjun Bijlani alongside Mouni Roy?

Kavach..Kaali Shaktiyon Se

Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil

Naagin

Tu Aashiqui

5. Arjun bagged the Lions Gold Awards for Fresh Face of the Year for which television serial?

Left Right Left

Miley Jab Hum Tum

Naagin

Kavach

6. Which UTV show was hosted by Arjun Bijlani?

Road talks

Dell Inspiron Road Diaries

I Guess

Travel Mania

7. Which television series featured Arjun Bijlani alongside Mona Singh and Vivek Dahiya?

Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil

Kavach…Kaali Shaktiyon Se

Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi

Jo Biwi Se Kare Pyaar

8. What is the name of Arjun Bijlani’s wife?

Neha Swami

Nandita Bijlani

Namita Swami

Nia Bijlani

9. Which dance reality show was hosted by Arjun Bijlani?

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa

Dance India Dance

Dance Deewane

India’s Super Dancer

10. Who is the kid playing with Arjun Bijlani?

Nephew

Son

Brother

None of the above

Arjun Bijlani's quiz - answers

Kartika

Direct Ishq

Nach Baliye

Naagin

Miley Jab Hum Tum

Dell Inspiron Road Diaries

Kavach…Kaali Shaktiyon Se

Neha Swami

India’s Super Dancer

Son

