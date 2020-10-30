Arjun Bijlani's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Find Out How Well You Know The 'Naagin' Actor

Quick links:
Television actor Arjun Bijlani started his career in 2004 with the television series Kartika. It aired on Hungama TV. The actor has been a part of well-known shows like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, and Ishq Mein Marjawan. Arjun Bijlani was also featured in the first season of Naagin. The actor gained major prominence with his role in the show. In 2016, he participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's 9th season.
He also made his film debut in the same year. He has also been a part of the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 7. In March 2020, he made his digital debut with the series State of Siege: 26/11 produced by Contiloe Pictures and Distributed by ZEE5. On the occasion of Arjun Bijlani's birthday, here's a quiz based on his movies and trivia.
