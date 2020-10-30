Last Updated:

Arjun Bijlani's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Find Out How Well You Know The 'Naagin' Actor

Arjun Bijlani is celebrating his birthday today, October 31. On the occasion of Arjun Bijlani's birthday, here's a quiz based on his shows and trivia.

Aditi Sharma
Television actor Arjun Bijlani started his career in 2004 with the television series Kartika. It aired on Hungama TV. The actor has been a part of well-known shows like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, and Ishq Mein Marjawan. Arjun Bijlani was also featured in the first season of Naagin. The actor gained major prominence with his role in the show. In 2016, he participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's 9th season.

He also made his film debut in the same year. He has also been a part of the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 7. In March 2020, he made his digital debut with the series State of Siege: 26/11 produced by Contiloe Pictures and Distributed by ZEE5. On the occasion of Arjun Bijlani's birthday, here's a quiz based on his movies and trivia. 

Arjun Bijlani's quiz 

1. Which television series marked the acting debut of Arjun Bijlani?

  • Left Right Left
  • Kartika
  • Hungama TV
  • Kavach

2. Which movie marked the film debut of Arjun Bijlani?

  • Direct Ishq
  • Caught in the Web
  • Full Phukre
  • I Guess

3. Which among these reality shows Arjun Bijlani has not been a part of?

  • Dance Deewane 2
  • Khatron Ke Khiladi 7
  • Jhalak Dikhla Jaa
  • Nach Baliye

4. Which television series featured Arjun Bijlani alongside Mouni Roy?

  • Kavach..Kaali Shaktiyon Se
  • Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil
  • Naagin
  • Tu Aashiqui

5. Arjun bagged the Lions Gold Awards for Fresh Face of the Year for which television serial?

  • Left Right Left
  • Miley Jab Hum Tum
  • Naagin
  • Kavach

6. Which UTV show was hosted by Arjun Bijlani?

  • Road talks
  • Dell Inspiron Road Diaries
  • I Guess
  • Travel Mania

7. Which television series featured Arjun Bijlani alongside Mona Singh and Vivek Dahiya?

  • Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil
  • Kavach…Kaali Shaktiyon Se
  • Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi
  • Jo Biwi Se Kare Pyaar

8. What is the name of Arjun Bijlani’s wife?

  • Neha Swami
  • Nandita Bijlani
  • Namita Swami
  • Nia Bijlani

9.  Which dance reality show was hosted by Arjun Bijlani?

  • Jhalak Dikhla Jaa
  • Dance India Dance
  • Dance Deewane
  • India’s Super Dancer

10.   Who is the kid playing with Arjun Bijlani?

  • Nephew
  • Son
  • Brother
  • None of the above

Arjun Bijlani's quiz - answers

  • Kartika
  • Direct Ishq
  • Nach Baliye
  • Naagin
  • Miley Jab Hum Tum
  • Dell Inspiron Road Diaries
  • Kavach…Kaali Shaktiyon Se
  • Neha Swami
  • India’s Super Dancer
  • Son

