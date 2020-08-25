'Bigg Boss' Tamil Fame Vanitha Vijayakumar's Husband Hospitalised; Actor Shares Post

Tamil Bigg Boss star Peter Paul who married actor Vanitha Vijayakumar has recently been admitted to Ramchandra Hospital in Porur, Chennai. The actor complained of sudden chest pain and was admitted earlier today. Peter Paul’s wife Vanitha Vijayakumar took to Twitter to share her anxiety over the sudden turn of events.

Lots to say...nothing I can..god is great..believe..everything happens for a reason...life is tough ..face it..when u do..trust me ..everything will be ok...get tough..hit back...show the world you can.. — Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) August 25, 2020

In her recent tweet, Vanitha Vijayakumar wrote that she has a lot of say, but she cannot say anything. She further wrote that God is great and she believes in him. She also wrote that everything happens for a reason and that, life is tough. Vanitha Vijayakumar also wrote that she has been facing the situation with trust and is sure that everything will be okay. Through her post, the actor said that one should remain tough and hit back, to show the world that they can stay strong.

Vanitha Vijayakumar married a graphics expert and an aspiring filmmaker Peter Paul on June 27 2020. Their wedding led to huge controversies after Peter Paul’s first wife Elisabeth lodged a complaint stating that the couple was not divorced yet. Vanitha Vijayakumar began her career in acting with the film Chandralekha, which released in 1995. She also appeared in several films like Manikkam, Devi. Hilter Brothers, Naan Rajavaga Pogoren and MGR Sivaji Rajini Kamal.

Vanitha Vijayakumar is the eldest daughter of Tamil actor Vijayakumar and his wife Manjula. In 2019, Vanitha Vijayakumar appeared in a reality television show Bigg Boss Tamil 3. She gained immense popularity on the show, and after being the second contestant to be eliminated, she was sent inside the house again, as a wild card contestant.

Peter Paul and Vanitha Vijayakumar spent their days in quarantine together. Vanitha Vijayakumar also spent her husband’s birthday in a special way. They celebrated Peter Paul’s birthday in a car. Vanitha Vijayakumar’s daughters were also seen with the couple.

