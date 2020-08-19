'Mayandi Kudumbathar' Cast And The Main Characters That They Played In The Film

Mayandi Kudumbathar was an extremely popular Tamil family drama film that released back in 2009. The movie was directed by Rasu Madhuravan, who is also known for helming hit films like Poomagal Oorvalam and Pandi. The film was also a critical and commercial success at the Box Office. Interestingly, Mayandi Kudumbathar starred renowned Tamil directors in the lead roles. Here is a look at the main cast of Mayandi Kudumbathar and what roles they played in the film.

Mayandi Kudumbathar cast and main characters

Manivannan

Manivannan is most known for being a respected director in the Tamil film industry who has helmed around 50 movies. But he is also a talented actor who mainly plays supporting roles in Tamil films. In Mayandi Kudumbathar, Manivannan played the lead role of Mayandi.

Ponvannan

Ponvannan is another well-known director who also occasionally works as an actor. Besides directing hit films like Nadhi Karaiyinile, Ponvannan has also featured as an actor in popular movies like Paruthiveeran, Ayan, and Kaaviya Thalaivan. In Mayandi Kudumbathar, Ponvannan plays the role of Thavasi Mayandi, one of Mayandi's sons.

Seeman

Nowadays, Seeman is more well known for his political work. However, before joining politics, Seeman was a popular director and actor who featured in a few Tamil films. Seeman plays the role of Mayandi's second son, Virumandi Mayandi, in Mayandi Kudumbathar.

K. P. Jagannath

K.P. Jagan or Jagannath is another famous actor and director in the Tamil film industry. He has directed four hit films and has featured as a supporting character in numerous Tamil movies. In Mayandi Kudumbathar, Jagannath plays the role of Cheenichamy Mayandi, another one of Mayandi's many sons.

Tarun Gopi

Tarun Gopi is a Tamil director and scriptwriter. He is most known for directing the movie Thimiru, which was one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2006. Tarun plays the role of Mayandi's last son, Paraman Mayandi, in Mayandi Kudumbathar.

G. M. Kumar

G. M. Kumar is a prominent supporting actor who has featured in multiple Tamil films. In Mayandi Kudumbathar, Kumar plays the role of Mayandi's brother, Virumandi. Virumandi is a major character in the film who has many sons of his own.

