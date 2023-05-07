Atlee, Krishna Priya Reveal Baby's Name With Adorable Family Photo

Director Atlee shared the first picture of his baby boy, but did not reveal the little one's face. Along with the photo, he has also shared with the fans the name of his baby with wife Krishna Priya. The couple has named him Meer. The picture seemed to be clicked inside a temple, as the family sought the almighty's blessings. In the photo, the Mersal director and his wife posed with their 3-month-old baby. However, Atlee hid the baby's face with a heart emoticon.

Sharing the adorable image, the director wrote, "Yes the name is MEER. Very happy to be revealing our little angel's name. #meer #babyboy." Soon after he shared the photo, his industry friends and fans flooded the comments section. Pritha Hari commented, "God bless Meer papa." Others dropped heart emoticons.

On January 31, Atlee, on his Instagram handle, announced the birth of his baby boy. He shared pictures from the maternity shoot and wrote, "They were right. There’s no feeling in the world like this. And just like that our baby boy is here! A new exciting adventure of parenthood starts today! Grateful. Happy. Blessed (sic)."

Soon after he shared the post, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal, Keerthy Suresh, Ram Pothineni and others congratulated the new parents. Kajal wrote, "Bigggg congratulations!!! Lots of love to the little bundle of joy and to mommy and daddy too (heart emoticons) can’t wait to meet all three of you and Neil can’t wait to meet his buddy (sic)." Keerthy wrote, "Big congrats to the new Mum and Dad in town! God bless the little one can’t wait to meet you all together. Lots of love (sic)."

About director Atlee

Atlee is a director, screenwriter and producer, known for his work in the Tamil film industry. He started his career as an assistant director with S Shankar's Enthiran and went on to make his directorial debut with Raja Rani. For the movie, starring Nayanthara, Nazriya, Arya and Jai, he was awarded Best Debut Director. He went on to make hit films like Mersal, Theri and Bigil, all of which starred Thalapathy Vijay.