Atlee's 'Andhaghaaram' Trailer Presents A Dark Story With Twist Of 'Master' Touch; Watch

Atlee who last helmed Thalapathy Vijay and Nayanthara starrer Bigil, has now unveiled the official trailer of Andhaghaaram starring Arjun Das, Vinoth Kishan, Pooja Ramachandran, Kumar Natarajan and Misha Ghoshal in the lead. The trailer looks like a supernatural suspense thriller with a strong and raw storyline. The scenes in the visual are complemented with deeper background tones, giving a glimpse of the stalwart direction. Here's all about Atlee's Andhaghaaram trailer.

Atlee's Andhaghaaram trailer out

The Andhaghaaram trailer has Vinoth Kishan of Naan Mahaan Alla playing the role of a visually challenged man. Pooja Ramachandran and Misha Goshal are playing the female leads. It's interesting to see how Misha is all stunned to know how volatile and ferocious Arjun Das has turned in the latter segment of Andhaghaaram trailer. And what steals the show is Das' lunatic way of screeching- "I am already in hell". Nevertheless, it would be great to see who catches hold of Vinoth in the end, who seems to be a 25-year-old visually challenged in the film, but has a lion mind. Looking at the trailer, we are intrigued about the 'Master' plan and curious to know how the tease-game will come to an end.

The movie helmed by debutant filmmaker V Vignarajan is bankrolled by Sudhan Sundaram and Jayaram. It is presented by Atlee and Priya Atlee. Check out the trailer here.

Fans react to Atlee's Andhaghaaram's trailer

These 2 Goosebumps Scene Is 🔥!#ANDHAGHAARAM Trailer looks Sharp, impressive, unpredictable One !



Trailer brilliant can see quality and content in every frame. Good work team #ANDHAGHAARAM good pick @Atlee_dir Anne And @iam_arjundas Nanba !#Master | @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/NREyUDbbUP — Tvmp Pride ™ (@TVMP_Pride) April 14, 2020

