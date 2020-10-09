Avinash Kharshikar's Films From 'Chamatkar' To 'Ghayaal' & Other Films To Watch

Marathi veteran star Avinash Kharshikar passed away at the age of 74 after suffering from a heart attack. He was an actor and producer. Avinash Kharshikar is best known for his films like Bakula Namdev Ghotale (2007), Majha Navra Tujhi Bayko (2006) Parwane (1993), Sau Shashi Deodhar (2014) and many others. As the film industry bids goodbye to the actor, let us take a look at some of the best Avinash Kharshikar movies to add to your watchlist.

Majha Navra Tujhi Bayko

Majha Navra Tujhi Bayko is a comedy Marathi film. Helmed by Kedar Shinde, the film is based on the complicated married lives of two young men. Avinash Kharshikar plays a supporting role in the film. Majha Navra Tujhi Bayko also stars Bharat Jadhav, Ankush Chaudhari, Kranti Redkar, Kishori Godbole and Siddarth Jadhav in prominent roles. The comedy film was released in 2006.

Sau Shashi Deodhar

In Sau Shashi Deodhar, Avinash Kharshikar plays the role of Girdhar Thakur. The thriller drama flick is directed by Amol Shetge. Released in 2014, Sau Shashi Deodhar features Arun Badsavle, Monalisa Bagal, Tushar Dalvi, Ajinkya Deo, Sai Tamhankar, Aniket Kelkar and many others.

Parwane

Avinash Kharshikar starred in the Bollywood action film in 1993. Titled Parwane, the film also stars Avinash Wadhawan, Siddharth, Shilpa Shirodkar and Paresh Rawal. Helmed by Ashok Gaikwad, the film's story is written by Tanveer Khan. The film's music is composed by Anand-Milind.

Chamatkar

In Chamatkar, Avinash Kharshikar portrays the role of the hero's childhood friend, Prem. Directed by Rajiv Mehra, the film features Naseeruddin Shah and Urmila Matondkar in pivotal roles. The film's storyline is loosely based on Blackbeard's Ghost, released in 1968.

Ghayaal

Ghayaal is a drama film starring Anand Abhyankar, Ravindra Berde, Padma Chavan, Ajinkya Deo and many others. Avinash Kharshikar portrays Dhiru Mandke's character. Helmed by director Purshottam Berde, the film was released in 1993. The film follows the story of two young lovers who discover that their families have been serious rivals for ages.

Daivache Khel

Daivache Khel is a Marathi drama film. It is directed by Ramesh Salgaonkar and stars actors like Milind Gawali, Vijay Kadam, Apesksha Kharshikar, Avinash Kharshikar, Alka Kubal and others. Avinash plays a supporting role, Ranjeet Rao. Daivache Khel was released in 2004.

