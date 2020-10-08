Keerthy Suresh Wraps Shooting Schedule For 'Rang De', Shares Pics From Sets

South superstar Keerthy Suresh recently wrapped the shooting schedule for her upcoming film Rang De. Helmed by Venky Atluri, Rang De is a Telugu-language romance film starring Nithiin opposite Keerthy Suresh. The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures with the team of Rang De. Keerthy wrote, 'Schedule wrap! #RangDe #GodBless'. Take a look at Keerty Suresh's Instagram post.

Keerthy's 'Rang De' schedule wrap

In the Instagram pics, Keerthy can be seen posing with co-actor Nithiin, director Atluri Venky, and producer Naga Vamsi. The stars are seen sitting on the stairs as they pose for the camera. Keerthy Suresh stunned in a simple black top clubbed with a blue denim jacket. The lead actor Nithiin is seen donning blue ripped jeans paired with a simple black t-shirt and a pair of black sliders. While Atluri Venky opted for a simple blue tee, Naga Vamsi also twinned with him.

Fans await 'Rang De's' release

In the comment section, fans and followers expressed their excitement for the upcoming film. A few fans have wished Keerthy Suresh the best of luck. One of the actor's fan pages commented, 'Can't wait For The Movie Darling!!'. Another user wrote, 'So nice. Waiting for the the movie'. Another fan page reacted, '@keerthysureshofficial My Chakkara Kuttyyy!!!ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜My Kitty Papa Super Cute!!!ðŸ˜«â¤ï¸ðŸ™ˆðŸ˜˜Stay Safe And Take Care Chakkare!!!ðŸ˜˜â¤ï¸ðŸ¥º'. Have a look at a few comments on the post here.

What's next for Keerthy Suresh?

The south star will next be seen in Annaatthe. Helmed by Siva, the film stars Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in the lead role and also features actors like Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu Sundar, and others in prominent roles. The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran under his production banner.

Apart from that, the actor will also be seen in Nagesh Kukunoor's Good Luck Sakhi. This is a sports rom-com written and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. Apart from Keerthy it also stars Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu. The film will also release in Tamil and Malayalam languages. Some of Suresh's upcoming films also include Saani Kaayidham, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and others.

