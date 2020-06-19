'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' Director Sachy Passes Away After Suffering A Cardiac Arrest

Sachy, who recently directed the Prithviraj and Biju Menon starrer Ayyappanum Koshiyum, breathed his last reportedly at 9:30 pm on Thursday at Jubilee Mission Hospital, Thrissur. The actor-director was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday after he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was reportedly in a critical condition and was on the ventilator for the past few days. He was 48 years old.

A few weeks ago, Sachy underwent a total hip replacement surgery, which reportedly had some complications and led to the cardiac arrest. According to reports, Sachy was treated in the critical care unit of Jubilee Mission Hospital, Thrissur. He was under the care of a multi-disciplinary team, who were reportedly monitoring the director's health condition.

Mollywood mourns Sachy's death

Several Mollywood actors took to their social media to pay tribute to Sachy. Popular Mollywood actors like Prithviraj, Nivin Pauly, and Manju Warrier mourned Sachy's death through heart-wrenching posts. Prithviraj, who worked with Sachy in movies like Chocolate (2007), Robin Hood (2009), Anarkali (2015), Driving License (2019), and most recently Ayyapanum Koshiyum (2020), wrote: "Gone," (sic) on his social media.

Sachy's career

Sachy aka KR Sachidanandan made his Mollywood debut as a screenwriter with Prithviraj and Roma starrer Chocolate (2007). During the initial years of his career, Sachy used to pen scripts with Sethu, and reportedly known as Sachy-Sethu. The duo has written scripts for movies like Chocolate (2007), Robin Hood (2009), Makeup Man (2011), Seniors (2011), Doubles (2011). The duo split in 2011 due to undisclosed reasons.

Following which, KR Sachidanandan started working in movies independently. His first movie as an independent screenwriter was Mohanlal and Amala Paul starrer Run Baby Run (2011). After which, he penned scripts for movies like Anarkali (2015), Ramleela (2017), Driving License (2019), Ayyapanum Koshiyum (2020).

Sachy made his directorial debut in 2015 with Prithviraj and Biju Menon starrer Anarkali. The movie also featured actors like Priya Gor, Miya George, Sudev Nair, among others. The Sachy directorial was declared a hit. Sachy last helmed Prithviraj and Biju Menon starrer Ayyapannum Koshiyum, which garnered him appraises from the critics and the audiences alike.

