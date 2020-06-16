'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' Director Sachy Hospitalised After Suffering From Heart Attack

K R Sachidnandan, also known as Sachy, a popular Malayalam writer-director was admitted to a hospital in Thrissur on Tuesday due to heart attack. As per recent media reports, Sachy’s condition is critical. The filmmaker is reportedly treated in the critical care unit of Jubilee Mission Hospital.

Media reports suggest that Sachy was brought in the hospital on Tuesday, a few hours after undergoing a total hip replacement surgery in another hospital in the same locality. Soon after his surgery, Sachy reportedly faced major complications and was shifted to Jubliee Mission Hospital by medical experts. As per media reports, Sachy is treated using mechanical ventilation and other supportive life measures.

A multi-disciplinary team has also been reportedly appointed in his care. Sachy is neurologically obtruded if media reports are to be believed. His CT scans reports also indicated reportedly towards hypoxic brain damage. The Jubilee Mission hospitals have reportedly stated that his condition can only be predicted after 48-74 hours of medical observation.

Official sources reportedly have just revealed that Sachy’s condition is very critical. The filmmaker was brought after sustaining a cardiac arrest. The heart attack has reportedly cut off the supply of blood to his brain and due to it, Sachy has suffered some serious brain damage.

K R Sachidanandan aka Sachy is lauded for his engaging and entertaining style of scriptwriting. He made his directorial debut with Anarkali which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran. His notable works in the Malayalam film industry include Chocolate, Makeup Man, Seniors, Robinhood & more. On the professional front, Sachi recently directed Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Ayyappanum Koshiyum is a 2020 action-thriller bankrolled by Ranjith and P. M. Sasidharan under the banner of Gold Coin Motion Picture Company. Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon, the plot of the movie revolve around the conflict between Koshy Kurien, a wealthy and influential ex-Havildar and Ayyapan Nair, a Sub-inspector in Attappadi.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum went on to gain positive reviews from critics and fans alike and was also a massive commercial success. The hit movie will also be remade in Hindi. Looking at the success of the film, the Bollywood remake rights of Ayyappanum Koshiyum has been acquired by actor John Abraham. The Hindi remake will be reportedly bankrolled under the banner of JA Entertainment.

