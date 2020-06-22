'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' Movie Cast Is The Perfect Blend Of Talent And Hard Work

Ayyappanum Koshiyum has been one of the most critically acclaimed films to release in the year 2020. After the sad demise of the writer and director of the film, KR Sachidandan is also known as Sachy, on 18 June 2020, fans have been remembering the remarkable film that he has left behind. The plot of Ayyappanum Koshiyum revolves around a clash between the characters Ayyappan and Koshi, a police officer and a regular man with secret motives respectively. Here is a look at the talented cast that pulled off the film in style.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum Movie cast

1. Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the role of Koshy Kurian in the film, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The actor has previously worked in a wide range of films of different genre and is considered a superstar down south. He is known for his work in Malayalam classics like Chocolate and Indian Rupee. Prithviraj has also appeared in Bollywood opposite Rani Mukerji in the film Aiyyaa.

2. Biju Menon

Biju Menon plays the second lead character Ayappan Nair in the film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The actor, who is seen playing the role of a police officer here, has played similar characters in the past as well. He is considered one of the best artists to play out a comical character. Biju Menon is remembered for his role in films like Vellimoonga and Anarkali.

3. Renjith

Renjith plays the role of Kurian john in the film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. He is mainly known for directing various critically acclaimed Malayalam film. His work as a director in films like Indian Rupee and Spirit falls under the category of evergreen Malayam films.

4. Anil Nedumangad

Anil Nedumangad plays the role of the character Satheesh Nair in the film, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Over the past few years, he has appeared in a wide range of Malayalam films that fall in a different genre. He is known for his work in films like Prinju Mariyam Jose.

5. Gauri Nanda

Gauri Nanda can be seen playing the role of Kannamma in the film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. She is remembered from the pivotal role that she played in the blockbuster film, Take Off. A few of her famous works include Kanal and Janda Pai Kapiraju.

6. Anu Mohan

Anu Mohan plays the role of Sujith in the film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. He has worked in a number of much-appreciated south Indian films in the past. He has been a part of films like Pianist and Kattu Kadal Athirukal.

7. Reshma Rajan

Reshma Rajan plays the role of Ruby in the film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. She has collaborated with a number of renowned directors in the past. Her work in films like Angamaly Diaries and Velipadinte Pusthakam has been highly appreciated in the past.

8. Sabumon Abdusamad

Sabumon Abdusmad plays the role of Joekuttan in the film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. His work in the film Premam is remembered even today when iconic Malayalam characters are spoken about. He has also done a great job in the film Karma Cartel.

9. Shaju KS

Shaju KS plays the role of Joekuttan in the film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. He is one of the most liked artists of the Malayalam film industry. He is known for his small yet impactful roles in various films including Pattabhiranman of 2016. He was also a part of the film Big Brother which released in 2020.

10. Alencier Ley Lopez

Alencier Ley Lopez plays the role of KC George in the film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. He is one of the many artists of the Malayalam film industry who are remembered for the versatility shown in many roles. His role in the Fahadh Fasil film Thondi Muthalum Drikasakshiyum will be remembered by the generations to come.

